Player(s)
Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez, Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Team(s)
Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees

Yankees Trade Gary Sánchez, Gio Urshela to Twins in Shocking Blockbuster

New York acquired 3B Josh Donaldson, INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt in the deal.

On the eve of the Yankees' first full-squad workout of spring training, New York shocked the baseball world with a blockbuster trade.

New York is sending catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for third baseman Josh Donaldson, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt.

The trade was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. New York has since confirmed the deal, making it official.

Kiner-Falefa brings defensive versatility to the Yankees' infield, possibly a solution for New York at shortstop. And yet, the Yankees are simultaneously trading away their best defender on the infield, Urshela, who was viewed as New York's starting shortstop entering camp.

Further, New York is reportedly taking on Donaldson's contract in the trade, a sum of $50 million. 

With Kiner-Falefa's ability to play different positions, winning a Gold Glove for his work with the leather in 2020, this doesn't preclude the Yankees from pursuing top-tier shortstops on the free agent market. 

The Yankees may also continue to pursue Freddie Freeman in free agency, or try to trade for Oakland's first baseman Matt Olson. With Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit on the big-league roster, and Gleyber Torres moving over to second base this year, New York's logjam on the infield still exists after this trade.

Sunday night's blockbuster also signals the end of Sánchez's seven-year career in pinstripes. 

The backstop experienced plenty of highs with the Bombers, flashing some of the best power at his position in the game over the years. But Sánchez's defense, along with his recent struggles in the batter's box, were always a point of contention. Now, he'll compete for playing time behind the dish in Minnesota. 

In return, the Yankees add a 24-year-old catcher in Rortvedt. The former second-round pick saw his first Major League action in 2021, batting .169/229/.281 (15-for-89) with three home runs and 7 RBI in 39 games played (28 starts). Kyle Higashioka is the only other catcher on New York's 40-man roster.

This five-player deal is the second trade in as many days for Kiner-Falefa, who began the weekend with the Rangers. On Saturday, Texas dealt the utility man to Minnesota for catcher Mitch Garver.

