Aaron Boone Defends Josh Donaldson, Answers Question About His Role in 2023

Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended third baseman Josh Donaldson throughout the 2022 season, extending through the playoffs.

That trend has carried over into the offseason as well.

On Thursday, speaking on The Michael Kay Show, Boone's evaluation of Donaldson's season—and how he performed in the playoffs—was rooted in positivity. The skipper singled out how the veteran wasn't the only player who struggled when New York needed a boost in production in October, saying he always trying to find a rhythm, showing flashes over the course of the campaign.

"I know it was a grind for him offensively, I know it was a struggle like it was, frankly, for a lot of our guys in the postseason," Boone said. "We didn't perform as well as we would have liked offensively. That wasn't all Josh. But the competitive at-bat thing I think was there, especially because he was one of the guys actually getting on base at a consistent clip, even in the postseason. It was just getting to that big hit or big swing that would really help get him rolling. That didn't happen for a number of our guys."

Acquired in the Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela trade with the Twins this past spring, New York hoped Donaldson—a former MVP—could have a resurgent campaign in pinstripes, living up to his track record at the plate. Instead, Donaldson produced the worst offensive season of his 12-year MLB career, hitting just .222/.308/.374 15 home runs and 148 strikeouts in 132 games.

In the playoffs, those woes persisted. Donaldson slashed .172/.333/.207 (5-for-29) in nine postseason games. He had seven walks, but produced only one extra base hit, striking out 16 times.

"I think it was one of those years for him where he was constantly searching for that consistency," Boone added. "He'd have a few games where it seemed like, 'okay, here we go. He's about to take off.' And then he'd take a step back."

The only plus for Donaldson was a spectacular season on defense. The 36-year-old was second in the American League with plus-8 defensive runs saved at the hot corner, one of the most glaring snubs from this year's Gold Glove Award finalists.

Boone does have a point about the rest of New York's offense vanishing down the stretch. The Yankees were smothered by the Astros' pitching staff during their four-game sweep in the American League Championship Series. In nine total postseason games, including the Division Series against the Guardians, the Yankees hit .173/.255/.324 with 103 strikeouts in 284 at-bats.

Still, his play on offense overshadowed all other parts of his performance between the lines this year. A compilation of Donaldson either whiffing or looking at pitches right down the middle went viral on Twitter recently. Donaldson was also thrown out after entering his home run trot, thinking a ball he hit to right field in Game 1 of the Division Series had left the yard.

Donaldson is under contract for one more season, set to make $21 million in 2023 (after earning $23 million in 2022). Asked if he sees Donaldson starting at third base next year, Boone didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, as we sit here right now, absolutely," he said. "He's been an offensive machine really for the better part of his career."

