Anthony Rizzo Opts Out of Contract With Yankees, Entering Free Agency

Anthony Rizzo is officially a free agent.

The first baseman has opted out of his contract with the Yankees, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Following the 2021 season, Rizzo's first taste of playing time in the Bronx after he was acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, the first baseman signed a two-year deal worth $32 million. That contract included an opt-out clause for 2023.

Rizzo opting out and hitting the open market this offseason doesn't come as too much of a surprise. The first baseman is capitalizing on an opportunity to find more security, seeking a deal that extends beyond the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old had his best offensive campaign in recent history—from a power standpoint—in 2022, his first full campaign with the Yankees. Rizzo swatted 32 home runs to tie his career-high, posting a 132 wRC+ and .817 OPS. He drove in 75 runs out of the middle of New York's lineup, scoring 77 times over 130 games played.

On defense, Rizzo was nominated for a Gold Glove Award at first base, routinely bailing out his teammates across the infield. Some metrics noticed a decline in Rizzo's defense, though. The first baseman produced minus-3 defensive runs saved and Outs Above Average. He committed five errors.

Even if he's lost a step, which happens with age, Rizzo showed in 2022 that he's a key piece of the puzzle for New York, a leader both on and off the field. From timely mound visits with struggling pitchers to relationships fostered within the clubhouse and behind closed doors, Rizzo has been valuable to the Yankees' culture and on-field product, a team that won 99 games in 2022 and secured a division title. They made it all the way to the American League Championship Series as well, before getting swept by the World Series champion Houston Astros.

Surely several other teams will show interest in Rizzo in free agency, a 12-year veteran with a glowing reputation and plenty of postseason experience. If the Yankees want to keep the sweet-swinging lefty in pinstripes, they'll need to hand the three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover a raise and more control beyond next season, his age-33 campaign.

Don't think that Rizzo opting out is a sign he wants to play for another team either. While Rizzo chose not to speak about his future while addressing the media after New York was eliminated in the ALCS, it's been reported that the veteran wants to stick around. Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote last week that Rizzo would like to return to the Bronx with a longer-term commitment.

