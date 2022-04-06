Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day Game Postponed By Inclement Weather

You'll have to wait 24 more hours for the start of the 2022 regular season.

Thursday's Opening Day game between the Yankees and Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been rescheduled to Friday afternoon due to inclement weather in the forecast, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

First pitch of the 2022 regular season will now be thrown on Friday at 1:05 p.m in the Bronx.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the possibility of the forecast impacting Thursday's game earlier this week. The skipper assured that even if New York's opener were to be pushed back to Friday, ace Gerrit Cole will still take the ball and start as planned.

Here's more information on the postponement as printed on an official release from the Yankees on Wednesday morning:

Fans holding paid tickets for the game originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 7, 2022 may use them for the rescheduled game on Friday, April 8, at 1:05 p.m., or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium (subject to availability) as described in the Yankees’ rain check policy, which may be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck.

The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.

Gates will open to fans with valid tickets at 11:00 a.m.



Pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.

