Skip to main content

Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day Game Postponed By Inclement Weather

You'll have to wait 24 more hours for the start of the 2022 regular season.

Thursday's Opening Day game between the Yankees and Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been rescheduled to Friday afternoon due to inclement weather in the forecast, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

First pitch of the 2022 regular season will now be thrown on Friday at 1:05 p.m in the Bronx.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the possibility of the forecast impacting Thursday's game earlier this week. The skipper assured that even if New York's opener were to be pushed back to Friday, ace Gerrit Cole will still take the ball and start as planned. 

Here's more information on the postponement as printed on an official release from the Yankees on Wednesday morning:

Fans holding paid tickets for the game originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 7, 2022 may use them for the rescheduled game on Friday, April 8, at 1:05 p.m., or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium (subject to availability) as described in the Yankees’ rain check policy, which may be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck.

The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Gates will open to fans with valid tickets at 11:00 a.m.

Pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York YankeesBoston Red Sox

New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge with 1B Greg Bird
News

'This Is Where He Belongs': Aaron Judge Reacts to Yankees Signing Greg Bird

By Max Goodman1 hour ago
Yankees manager Aaron Boone with infielder Marwin Gonzalez
News

What Marwin Gonzalez Brings to the Yankees' Opening Day Roster

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt pitching in spring training
News

Yankees Looking for Length Out of Clarke Schmidt

By Gary Phillips11 hours ago
Yankees Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo during spring training batting practice
News

Yankees Finalize Opening Day Roster: Who Made the Team?

By Max Goodman17 hours ago
Yankees 1B Greg Bird in batting practice
News

Greg Bird Returns To Yankees On Minor League Deal

By Pat Ragazzo20 hours ago
New York Yankees RP Dellin Betances running off field
News

Ex-Yankees Reliever Signs Minor League Deal With Dodgers

By Max Goodman21 hours ago
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez high fives in dugout
News

Report: Marwin Gonzalez Makes Yankees Opening Day Roster

By Max Goodman21 hours ago
Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto hits home run
News

MLB Insider Predicts Yankees Will Acquire Superstar Juan Soto Next Offseason

By Pat RagazzoApr 5, 2022