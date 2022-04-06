What Marwin Gonzalez Brings to the Yankees' Opening Day Roster

A non-roster invitee at Yankees camp this spring, Marwin Gonzalez is poised to have a significant impact on this club early and often in 2022.

TAMPA — For the Yankees to go with a three-man bench to start the season, they need versatility and experience, players that can come in and get the job done regardless of the position or the situation.

That's exactly what this team is bringing from Tampa to the Bronx in Marwin Gonzalez.

The veteran utility man showed what he's capable of this spring, shining on both sides of the ball in Grapefruit League play. Even after a down year in 2021—his 10th big-league season—Gonzalez earned a spot on New York's 28-man roster as a non-roster invitee.

Asked if he's concerned about a short bench—the caveat to an overloaded pitching staff with 11 arms in the bullpen—manager Aaron Boone singled out Gonzalez as a security blanket early on.

"You'd always want better coverage everywhere, but also I feel like just early on, got to make sure we protect and build up the arms properly," Boone said Tuesday afternoon. "I think having Marwin's flexibility allows us to give a guy a day in those first 10 days, as we build position players as well. You can't have everything. Sure you'd like to have this covered that covered, you don't get it all. So, we'll make it work. And if we have to change on the fly a little bit, we'll do that."

Gonzalez made appearances at five different positions this spring—all four infield spots and left field—while hitting .364 (8-for-22) with three long balls over eight games. DJ LeMahieu will be bouncing around at different spots on the infield as well, but think of Gonzalez as a Tyler Wade-like asset, just a slower, switch-hitting version that carries a bigger stick.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge added that Gonzalez, like many depth pieces on New York's 40-man roster, will play a significant role early and often in pinstripes.

"Super utility guy, competitor, he has great at-bats from both sides of the plate," Judge explained. "Doesn't matter if he's playing shortstop, first, left field, right field, third base, I've seen him all over the field in spring training, he's gonna be a big piece for us. When you're dragging through the whole long season, 162, every single person on that roster, even guys on the 40-man with different teams like Triple-A, every single guy matters and a guy like that is going to be a bench guy, start some time, he's gonna play a big role for this team."

New York has yet to officially add Gonzalez to the 40-man roster, but a move is imminent ahead of Thursday's Opening Day. The Yankees placed right-hander Stephen Ridings on the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, opening a spot for recently acquired hurler David McKay.

Only time will tell if Gonzalez can stick around past the first month of the season. Rosters revert back to 26 players once the calendar flips from April to May.

Pitchers Clarke Schmidt, Ron Marinaccio and JP Sears will also start the 2022 regular season on the Opening Day roster, providing some depth from the bullpen.

