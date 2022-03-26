Aroldis Chapman Open to New Role in Yankees' Bullpen

Chapman endured some bumpy stretches last season, so the Yankees are hopeful to keep the left-hander fresh for the regular season.

TAMPA — Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently approached Aroldis Chapman about tweaking his role this season.

The hard-throwing left-hander will still hold the same title entering the 2022 regular season, but this closer will occasionally make appearances in the eighth inning.

Why? Boone explained that this tactic is designed to keep Chapman fresh over the course of a long season, a way to prevent the left-hander from unraveling into spurts of ineptitude as he did last summer.

There's no easy way to guarantee a consistent routine for any closer week to week during the season. This plan will allow Boone and the coaching staff to give Chapman in-game reps even during stretches where save situations are infrequent.

"They told me there's gonna be some situations there where I might get in the game in the eighth," Chapman said Friday through the team's interpreter after making his spring training debut against the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. "At the end of the day, I'm here to pitch, right? Whatever works."

Chapman was an All-Star for the seventh time in his career a season ago, posting a 3.36 ERA across 61 appearances (56.1 innings pitched). His numbers would be even better if he didn't allow 14 of his 21 earned runs in a nine-game span from June 10 to July 4.

With relievers Jonathan Loáisiga and Chad Green also capable of recording key outs for this club in high-leverage situations late in ballgames, Chapman's shift is more feasible.

On Friday, Chapman pitched a scoreless fourth inning, striking out two batters while walking one.

"Really good," catcher Kyle Higashioka said of Chapman's Grapefruit League debut. "Pounding the zone, throwing a ton of strikes. Looked really good."

The flamethrower averaged 96.8 mph on his heater, topping out at 97.8. Higashioka assured that the southpaw can "crank it up" to the next level once the regular season begins.

Speaking of which, Chapman said he only needs to make three or four spring training appearances in order to prepare himself for when games really count. That in mind, this year's abbreviated spring training schedule won't have any adverse affects on the closer's preparation for Opening Day.

"For me the offseason, I kind of have my routine and my workouts during the offseason," he said. "As you know, I usually get into games later into spring. So, for me, no issue at all with the shortness of spring training this year."

