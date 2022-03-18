'I Needed a Fresh Start': Luke Voit Reacts to Padres Trade

Voit spoke to reporters after learning he was traded to the Padres.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Driving to the ballpark on Friday morning, Luke Voit's mind began to wander, drifting to visions of what uniform he'll be wearing on Opening Day next month.

With rumors swirling after New York re-signed Anthony Rizzo earlier in the week, Voit understood that he could be heading to another team at any moment.

He just didn't imagine that it was going to happen this quickly.

Voit was traded to the San Diego Padres on Friday in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Lange. Yankees manager Aaron Boone broke the news to the slugger while he was taking some hacks in the visiting batting cage, just over an hour before first pitch.

After retreating to the clubhouse to pack his bags and say some initial goodbyes, Voit was on his way, saying he's eager to join another contender with an opportunity for a full slate of playing time.

"I didn't know what my role was going to be here," Voit said before hopping in his truck and driving off. "I'm ready to show everybody that I can hit again and that I feel good."

Voit led the league in home runs just two seasons ago, producing a career year during the pandemic-shortened season. Rather than building on his 22-homer outburst in a 56-game span, however, Voit proceeded to land on the injured list four separate times in 2021, dealing with unwavering knee issues and a strained oblique.

When the Yankees brought in Rizzo at the trade deadline, the writing was on the wall.

"It was partially my fault with last year," he said. "They want to win and I can't help them win if I'm not playing. I get that, but I think I just needed a fresh start."

Moments before the trade went down, Boone spoke in the Yankees' dugout about the way Voit was handling his uncertain future with the club, calling this a "tricky" situation for the first baseman. Nonetheless, he commended Voit for his professionalism and his ability to block out the rumors, getting his work in at camp.

Voit added that he spoke to general manager Brian Cashman on the phone shortly after speaking to his skipper.

"He wished me the best of luck and wished it could've worked out differently," Voit recalled. "He's happy with what he got in return and wished me nothing but the best of luck."

In San Diego, Voit is poised to play a key role on offense, if he can stay healthy. With the universal designated hitter coming to the National League, he won't be hindered by his defense or lack of speed.

To put it another way, Voit is eager to do what he does best.

"I just want to go over there and mash again."

