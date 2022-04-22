Yankees Discussed Joey Gallo Trade With Padres This Spring

The Yankees explored trading outfielder Joey Gallo to the San Diego Padres earlier this spring, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Gallo was unable to make a solid first impression in pinstripes after he was acquired prior to the trade deadline from the Texas Rangers. The slugger hit .160 with 88 strikeouts in 58 games with New York, drawing plenty of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

To start out the 2022 season, Gallo's struggles have continued. The 28-year-old is batting .135 (5-for-37) with 16 strikeouts over the first 13 games of the year.

All five of his hits have been singles. He has yet to drive in a run or score a run.

Here's more from Heyman's report:

Gallo is yet another big talent who may not fit New York. The Yankees talked to the Padres about a trade for Gallo this spring, but are believed to have been seeking a return befitting his ability, not his recent achievements.



Ultimately, a trade may work best.



“New York is a challenge for him. It gets in his dome,” another scout said.



The Yankees are all about analytics, not personalities, and nobody looks better on paper than Gallo (unless you peek at that batting average). The Yankees love his defense, baserunning and many other things. But he is hitting .121, even worse than the .150 he logged in The Bronx last year.

With the way Gallo has performed in a Yankees uniform so far, it's hard to imagine any team offering a huge haul in trade talks. San Diego was also reportedly in on Gallo last summer, though. Seems like their interest to add the left-handed slugger remains, at least to some degree.

Last summer, New York sent four prospects to Texas in exchange for Gallo and lefty Joely Rodríguez (who was later traded to the Mets for right-hander Miguel Castro).

The Yankees made a separate trade with the Padres not too long ago as well, sending first baseman Luke Voit to San Diego in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Lange.

Gallo is set to enter free agency after this season.

