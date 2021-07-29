Report: Yankees to Acquire Joey Gallo From Texas Rangers

18.4ST. PETERSBURG — The Yankees have been coveting a left-handed slugger for the middle of their lineup and with a few days to go before the MLB Trade Deadline, it looks like they got their guy.

New York is reportedly set to acquire outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. The news was first reported by Levi Weaver of The Athletic. The deal also includes Rangers left-hander John King, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Adding one of the most coveted bats available at this year's deadline didn't come cheap, though. Multiple reports confirm the Yankees are sending a haul of prospects back to Texas.

That group includes prospects Trevor Hauver, Ezequiel Duran, Everson Pereira, Randy Vasquez, Glen Otto and possibly one more player, according to Adler. Josh Smith was named as another prospect heading to Texas by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

None of the players acquired by the Rangers rank among New York's top 10 prospects, according to MLB.com, though several rank in the top 20.

For a club that's been struggling to find consistency this season, falling deeper in the standings in the American League East, general manager Brian Cashman ponied up and made a splash, bolstering what already has the ability to be one of the best lineups in the game.

It's the third trade New York has made this week. On Tuesday night, the Yankees shipped Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to Cincinnati. Earlier in the week, New York acquired right-hander Clay Holmes from the Pirates.

There's been a hole in the Bombers' outfield ever since center fielder Aaron Hicks went down with a season-ending wrist injury. That paved the way for Brett Gardner to get plenty of playing time in his age-37 season, rather than providing depth as this team's fourth outfielder.

Now, manager Aaron Boone has an All-Star caliber outfielder to pencil into the lineup day in and day out.

Gallo, 27, is hitting .223 (69-for-310) through 95 games this season in Texas, clubbing 25 home runs and driving in 55 runs. He's a two-time All-Star (making the team this year), a slugger who's blasted 40-plus homers in two single seasons and a Gold Glove Award winner for his defense in 2020.

While he's played much of his career in right field, Gallo is also capable of flashing the leather in both left and center. He's even played first and third base earlier in his career as well, some much-needed versatility that can never hurt.

Gallo's powerful swing is tailor-made for the short porch in Yankee Stadium, a slugger who routinely produces exit velocity figures similar to what you'll see from the likes of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. He's in the league's 97th percentile in barrel% (18.4) and 95th percentile in max exit velocity (115.1 mph), per Statcast.

Furthermore, Gallo is under contract for next season as well. It's a win-now move that also gives this team more thump next season, too.

