Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Not Sweating Possible Opening Day Absence

Before DJ LeMahieu put together a top-five MVP season in 2019, he sat on the bench for his first game as a Yankee.

LeMahieu, originally signed to be a super utility player, was not in New York’s Opening Day lineup that season. Nevertheless, he put together an All-Star campaign, totaled 655 plate appearances and won a Silver Slugger while setting new career highs with 26 homers and 102 RBI. He proceeded to play in 50 out of 60 games during the shortened 2020 season and won his second batting title.

LeMahieu and the Yankees would certainly appreciate it if that type of production follows another Opening Day absence this season. The former might not happen after he endured a down 2021, but there is a chance LeMahieu won’t be in the lineup when New York hosts Boston on Friday.

Including the versatile LeMahieu, New York has five everyday-caliber players for four positions (1B Anthony Rizzo, 2B Gleyber Torres, 3B Josh Donaldson and SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa). That means LeMahieu may not start the first game of the year.

He doesn’t sound too worried about that, though.

“There’s always a lot of focus on Opening Day, but it’s definitely a marathon,” LeMahieu said before the Yankees broke camp. He added that he had yet to discuss Friday’s plans with Aaron Boone, who didn’t have a lineup set on Tuesday.

READ: Yankees Opening Day Lineup Prediction

LeMahieu is once again expected to roam around the diamond in 2022. He has spent significant time at first, second and third base since becoming a Yankee, though second base is his best position.

The 33-year-old played in 150 games last year, hitting just .268/.349/.362 with 10 homers, 57 RBI and a 100 wRC+. However, he battled a sports hernia, which resulted in offseason core surgery. LeMahieu returned to hit .300 over 11 exhibition games this spring.

That’s a tiny sample, but LeMahieu now feels “really good” after focusing more on his body over the offseason. If he doesn’t get a chance to show that on Opening Day, he will soon. In the meantime, the flexible infielder believes New York’s versatility will help him and his teammates in 2022.

“We obviously have depth in that lineup. You see guys moving around positions a little bit more than the past couple years,” LeMahieu said. “I think that will only benefit us staying on the field. Sometimes in the past, if a guy goes down here or there, it’s really taken a big hit. So hopefully — injuries are going to happen — but when we hit those bumps in the road, hopefully we have guys that are more prepared to step in.”

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.