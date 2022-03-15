Germán Could Start Season on IL, Taillon Should Be Ready

The Yankees arrived at a delayed spring training with a fairly clean bill of health, but one pitcher’s Opening Day is in jeopardy.

Aaron Boone revealed Monday that Domingo Germán is dealing with “some shoulder issues” stemming from late last season. It’s likely he starts the year on the injured list.

“That popped up on him a little bit in January,” Boone said. “He's just starting a throwing program now, so he's definitely going to be behind.”

Boone added that he’s “not sure” how long Germán will be out. The 29-year-old righty figured to be a rotation candidate after making 18 starts and 22 appearances last season. Germán registered a 4.58 ERA over 98.1 innings.

On the bright side, Boone revealed that he expects Jameson Taillon to be ready for Opening Day on April 7. The right-hander had surgery to repair a torn right ankle tendon in October. It was initially thought that he could be sidelined until May.

“I think Jamo should be on time,” Boone said. “Jamo is in a good spot.”

Taillon recorded a 4.30 ERA over 29 starts in 2021, his first season with the Yankees.

Boone added that he’s looking at Nestor Cortes as a member of the rotation, though the manager noted the southpaw’s versatility. Boone also highlighted Luis Gil, Michael King and Clarke Schmidt as options should the Yankees need starting pitching alternatives.

“I like the depth and the options that we have,” the skipper said.

In other injury news, Boone said that right-hander Stephen Ridings has not thrown recently due to shoulder and back issues.

