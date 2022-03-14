Skip to main content
Player(s)
Zack Britton
Team(s)
New York Yankees

Yankees RP Zack Britton Hopes to Return in 2022

The reliever underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2021.

Zack Britton hopes to return to the Yankees bullpen later this year.

The left-handed reliever underwent Tommy John surgery last September and is a month into his throwing program. So far, he’s been limited to flat ground, but he hopes to get back on a mound soon.

“I've been going step by step, so I'm not looking too far into the future,” Britton said Monday when asked about returning this season. “But honestly, when I had this surgery, there was definitely a possibility of me pitching with the team this year. So if everything goes as planned, hopefully that's in the cards for me.”

Britton added that he had “a lot of hurdles to cross, but everything is kind of falling into place right now.” The 34-year-old was not able to coordinate his rehab with the Yankees during the MLB lockout. He plans on talking to Brian Cashman at spring training and creating a schedule that will take him up to his first rehab assignment.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Britton also dealt with a bone chip in his elbow last year. He only pitched in 22 games and was mostly ineffective throughout. Britton, typically dominant, recorded a 5.89 ERA over 18.1 innings. Because of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he has only thrown 37.1 innings over the last two years.

Britton is scheduled to be a free agent following the 2022 season.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Zack BrittonNew York Yankees

Oakland Athletics 1B Matt Olson over shoulder
News

More Moves? What's Next For Yankees After Big Trade With Twins

By Max Goodman12 hours ago
Minnesota Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt walks to plate
News

How Yankees Plan to Replace Gary Sánchez at Catcher

By Max Goodman13 hours ago
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez with Twins 3B Josh Donaldson
News

Yankees Trade Gary Sánchez, Gio Urshela to Twins in Shocking Blockbuster

By Max Goodman18 hours ago
New York Yankees SS Gio Urshela throws to first base
News

Gio Urshela is Yankees’ Shortstop For Now

By Gary Phillips20 hours ago
Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro at bat
News

Yankees Bolster Outfield Depth, Bring Back Tim Locastro on One-Year Deal

By Max GoodmanMar 13, 2022
Yankees OF Brett Gardner swings bat
News

Aaron Boone Not Ruling Out Brett Gardner’s Return

By Gary PhillipsMar 13, 2022
Texas Ranger shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa throws from shortstop
News

Yankees Lose Out On Another Shortstop Option

By Pat RagazzoMar 12, 2022
Minnesota Twins SS Andrelton Simmons throws to first
News

Cubs Sign Andrelton Simmons, Leaving Yankees With One Less SS Option

By Gary PhillipsMar 11, 2022