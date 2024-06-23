Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Lose Scorching Hot Star Slugger to Another Hamstring Issue

The New York Yankees have now lost their red-hot star slugger to an injury that hindered his production last year.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 22, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees cannot afford to lose one of their lineup's biggest producers this season, but now that could potentially occur.

During Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was pulled by the Yankees prior to the sixth inning, as backup center fielder Trent Grisham emerged from the dugout to pinch-hit for the star slugger.

According to the FOX replay, as The Athletic's Brendan Kuty pointed out, Stanton was seen wincing as he turned third base the inning before. As a result, Stanton is now out of the contest, and once again, the Yankees will be holding their breath, hoping he avoided something serious.

Shortly thereafter, the Yankees announced to reporters that Stanton left the game due to left hamstring tightness. He will go for imaging on Sunday.

In recent weeks, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres all dodged injury scares. First baseman Anthony Rizzo was not as fortunate, as an arm fracture will knock him out for at least the next eight weeks. Beyond Soto, Judge and second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe, Stanton has been the Yankees' next best hitter, and certainly has been one of their hottest batters as of late.

Across his last 15 games, Stanton was slashing .298/.375/.474 with a .849 OPS, three home runs and 11 RBIs. In the past week, the 34-year-old was stroking a blistering .375/.423/.542, and hitting the ball with authority.

Stanton, Judge and Soto smashed a total of 64 home runs through the first 79 games of the season. Again, the Yankees cannot lose Stanton for an extended period of time, but the big-swinger has been accustomed to dealing with the injury bug throughout his 15-year big-league career.

Last year, Stanton pulled his hamstring early in the season and was unable to figure things out at the plate upon his return, hitting .191 with a .695 OPS in 101 games. This season he looked healthy and rejuvenated, but his latest injury could spell trouble for the Yankees, who are in the middle of a bit of a slide.

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News