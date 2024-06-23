New York Yankees Lose Scorching Hot Star Slugger to Another Hamstring Issue
The New York Yankees cannot afford to lose one of their lineup's biggest producers this season, but now that could potentially occur.
During Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was pulled by the Yankees prior to the sixth inning, as backup center fielder Trent Grisham emerged from the dugout to pinch-hit for the star slugger.
According to the FOX replay, as The Athletic's Brendan Kuty pointed out, Stanton was seen wincing as he turned third base the inning before. As a result, Stanton is now out of the contest, and once again, the Yankees will be holding their breath, hoping he avoided something serious.
Shortly thereafter, the Yankees announced to reporters that Stanton left the game due to left hamstring tightness. He will go for imaging on Sunday.
In recent weeks, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres all dodged injury scares. First baseman Anthony Rizzo was not as fortunate, as an arm fracture will knock him out for at least the next eight weeks. Beyond Soto, Judge and second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe, Stanton has been the Yankees' next best hitter, and certainly has been one of their hottest batters as of late.
Across his last 15 games, Stanton was slashing .298/.375/.474 with a .849 OPS, three home runs and 11 RBIs. In the past week, the 34-year-old was stroking a blistering .375/.423/.542, and hitting the ball with authority.
Stanton, Judge and Soto smashed a total of 64 home runs through the first 79 games of the season. Again, the Yankees cannot lose Stanton for an extended period of time, but the big-swinger has been accustomed to dealing with the injury bug throughout his 15-year big-league career.
Last year, Stanton pulled his hamstring early in the season and was unable to figure things out at the plate upon his return, hitting .191 with a .695 OPS in 101 games. This season he looked healthy and rejuvenated, but his latest injury could spell trouble for the Yankees, who are in the middle of a bit of a slide.