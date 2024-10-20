Juan Soto's Dramatic Homer Launches New York Yankees to World Series
New York Yankees fans waited 15 years to see their team return to the World Series. One more inning on Saturday night was nothing.
Juan Soto's three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning was the winning difference in Game 5 of the 2024 American League Championship Series, which officially landed in the Yankees' favor by a 5-2 final over the Cleveland Guardians. New York won the best-of-seven series 4-1 and advanced to its first World Series since 2009.
Soto playing the hero created a poetic end to the Yankees' American League season, as many believed that the campaign hinged on the outfielder's performance after arriving in a trade with San Diego. Soto has since met, and perhaps exceeded, every metropolitan expectation, which will only create more intrigue for his upcoming free agency saga this winter.
For now, though, the Yankees will reap the benefits of his presence, which has them set to play for their record-extending 28th World Series title.
Soto is far from the only hero to emerge for the Yankees this season and the breakout stars lived up to their reputation on Saturday night in Cleveland. Eventual ALCS MVP winner Giancarlo Stanton continued to keep up his torrid postseason pace with a two-run homer that created a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning while Luke Weaver (W, 1-0) threw two shutout frames to seal the deal.
Weaver joined fellow relievers Mark Leiter Jr., Tim Hill, and Jake Cousins in a 5.1-inning effort that kept the Guardians off the board after they scored two off starter Carlos Rodon.
The Bronx Bombers now await the winner of the National League final, where the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the New York Mets 3-2. Game 6 of that series will be staged on Sunday (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1) with the World Series' first pitch destined for Friday. Game 1 of the Fall Classic will be staged at either Dodger Stadium (if Los Angeles wins one more) or Yankee Stadium (if the Mets complete the comeback).