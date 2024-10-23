Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe Nearing Full Circle Moment

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is about to live out his lifelong dream of playing in the World Series with the team he grew up rooting for.

Kerry Kauffman

Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) hits single during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images
When the New York Yankees took down the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS, it marked the first time that the Bronx Bombers advanced to the World Series since 2009.

For shortstop Anthony Volpe, it's a dream come true, having been a Yankees' fan growing up in Watchung, New Jersey. In fact, Volpe and his family were at the 2009 World Series parade after the Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.

As reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Volpe said, "To be part of this group of guys and this team, we have the opportunity to do something historic and special. I mean, I couldn’t have dreamed of this.” Volpe recalls many walk-off wins in 2009, often arriving at the ballpark early to watch batting practice, donning Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey.

Considering Volpe was only eight-years-old when the Yankees last won the World Series, it's understandable that his recollection is a bit foggy, but he distinctly remembered one playoff game where "it felt like the stadium was going to come down shaking." One thing is certain, Volpe indicated he didn't go to any of the World Series games, so his first taste of the Fall Classic in person will be the one he will be playing in.

Volpe made an immediate impact with the Yankees last season, winning the American League Gold Glove Award as a rookie, joining his childhood idol in Jeter as the only Yankees to accomplish such at that position.

After slashing .209/.283/.383 with 21 home runs as a rookie, Volpe raised his batting average to .243 this season, but his home run total dropped to 12. Volpe has found his batting stroke at the right time, hitting .310 with a .459 on-base percentage and a .804 OPS in nine postseason games.

Volpe's improvement hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates. Outfielder Alex Verdugo told MLB.com of Volpe, "He's having really good at-bats" and "using all sides of the field."

It's a given that Volpe will provide solid defense after committing only 16 errors in the regular season and one in the postseason. His added production at the plate increases his value as he enters his first World Series.

For Volpe, dreams really do come true and it all begins Friday in Los Angeles when the Yankees face the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Kerry Kauffman
Kerry Kauffman is a contributing writer for the Yankees and Mets On SI sites. He has contributed to FanSided, FantasyPros, Sports Injury Alert and Sports Rumor Alert. Kerry graduated from Lehigh University in 1991.

