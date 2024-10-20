Giancarlo Stanton Does it Again For Yankees With Game-Tying Home Run
Is there any hitter that's hotter in the postseason right now?
In Saturday's Game 5 ALCS matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton stepped up again in a big moment.
With the Yankees trailing 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee hung a slider over the plate to Stanton, who made him pay.
Stanton's two-run home run tied the game, and was crushed. The long ball traveled 446 feet with an exit velocity of 117.5 mph.
This was Stanton's fifth homer of the postseason and third in the last three games. Stanton has homered four times in the ALCS against Cleveland and five times in October overall.
The 354-year-old's latest homer was his 16th in his postseason career, moving him ahead of superstar teammate Aaron Judge and legend Babe Ruth for fourth all-time in Yankees franchise history.
Stanton has looked like a man on a mission in the postseason and is a big reason why the Yankees are just one win away from winning the AL pennant and clinching their first World Series appearance since 2009.
Upon press, the Yankees and Guardians are currently still tied at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning. Should New York go on to win the series, Stanton appears to be a likely candidate to take home the ALCS MVP award.