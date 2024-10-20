Inside The Pinstripes

Giancarlo Stanton Does it Again For Yankees With Game-Tying Home Run

Giancarlo Stanton came through again for the New York Yankees with a game-tying two-run home run in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Is there any hitter that's hotter in the postseason right now?

In Saturday's Game 5 ALCS matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton stepped up again in a big moment.

With the Yankees trailing 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee hung a slider over the plate to Stanton, who made him pay.

Stanton's two-run home run tied the game, and was crushed. The long ball traveled 446 feet with an exit velocity of 117.5 mph.

This was Stanton's fifth homer of the postseason and third in the last three games. Stanton has homered four times in the ALCS against Cleveland and five times in October overall.

The 354-year-old's latest homer was his 16th in his postseason career, moving him ahead of superstar teammate Aaron Judge and legend Babe Ruth for fourth all-time in Yankees franchise history.

Stanton has looked like a man on a mission in the postseason and is a big reason why the Yankees are just one win away from winning the AL pennant and clinching their first World Series appearance since 2009.

Upon press, the Yankees and Guardians are currently still tied at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning. Should New York go on to win the series, Stanton appears to be a likely candidate to take home the ALCS MVP award.

