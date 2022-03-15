Skip to main content
Player(s)
Aaron Judge
Team(s)
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Yankees Before Opening Day

Judge said it would be "ideal" if he and the Yankees came to an agreement on a new contract before the regular season begins.

TAMPA — If the Yankees don't agree to an extension with Aaron Judge before the end of spring training, they'll have to wait until next offseason to resume negotiations.

Judge reiterated on Tuesday that he wants to be a Yankee for life—saying he hopes to wear pinstripes for the rest of his career—but emphasized the fact that he would prefer to figure out his contract situation before Opening Day.

"I think if we're able to talk and get something done in spring training before the season starts, that'd be ideal," Judge said, addressing the media for the first time this spring. "I don't want contract talks or extensions or all that stuff to be a distraction throughout the year. 

"If we're able to agree to something here in spring before we head up to New York, that's wonderful and I'd honored and blessed. If not, then we'll talk after the season."

Judge added that the Yankees have yet to engage in any contract talks with the slugger this offseason. The three-time All-Star is set to embark on the final year of his current contract with the Yankees in 2022. Without an extension, Judge would become a free agent at the conclusion of this coming season.

"There's no better place to play on this planet," Judge said. "I strongly believe that and I've been vocal about that. I want to stay here in pinstripes. So if that happens, it happens, but if it comes to it that it doesn't, like I said before, I'll enjoy my memories here."

READ: Aaron Judge Addresses Uncertain Yankees Future, Possible Contract Extension

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Judge was able to stay on the field last year, appearing in 148 games while hitting .287 (158-for-550) with 39 homers and a .916 OPS. Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that New York wouldn't have been in playoff contention without the contributions of Judge and fellow bopper Giancarlo Stanton. 

Asked if he's disappointed in the Yankees organization for failing to initiate any extension talks this offseason, Judge said it doesn't bother him. He's accustomed to the business of baseball and understands that New York has had other items on their to-do list up to this point.

Besides, his priority is for New York to improve the overall roster for this season. That way, he has a better shot at bringing a championship back to the Bronx for the first time in his career.

"There's so many other holes and positions and stuff that we got to fill. It's about 2022," Judge said. "It's not really about what's going to happen five, six, seven, eight years down the road. So, in my eyes I take everything one day at a time, one year at a time. I'm not too concerned that there hasn't been any talks at all. I'm still in arbitration, so we can figure out my arbitration case, move on and see where it goes."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees

Yankees RF Aaron Judge rounds bases
News

Unvaccinated Yankees, Mets Can't Play in Home Games Under Current Mandate in NYC

By Max Goodman1 hour ago
Yankees SP Domingo Germán pitching
News

Germán Could Start Season on IL, Taillon Should Be Ready

By Gary Phillips18 hours ago
Gary Sanchez strikes out and continues struggling
News

Yankees Say Goodbye to Gary Sánchez After 'Bittersweet' Trade

By Max Goodman21 hours ago
Yankees RP Zack Britton speaks during spring training press conference
News

Yankees RP Zack Britton Hopes to Return in 2022

By Gary Phillips23 hours ago
Oakland Athletics 1B Matt Olson over shoulder
News

More Moves? What's Next For Yankees After Big Trade With Twins

By Max GoodmanMar 14, 2022
Minnesota Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt walks to plate
News

How Yankees Plan to Replace Gary Sánchez at Catcher

By Max GoodmanMar 14, 2022
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez with Twins 3B Josh Donaldson
News

Yankees Trade Gary Sánchez, Gio Urshela to Twins in Shocking Blockbuster

By Max GoodmanMar 13, 2022
New York Yankees SS Gio Urshela throws to first base
News

Gio Urshela is Yankees’ Shortstop For Now

By Gary PhillipsMar 13, 2022