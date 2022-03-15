Aaron Judge Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Yankees Before Opening Day

Judge said it would be "ideal" if he and the Yankees came to an agreement on a new contract before the regular season begins.

TAMPA — If the Yankees don't agree to an extension with Aaron Judge before the end of spring training, they'll have to wait until next offseason to resume negotiations.

Judge reiterated on Tuesday that he wants to be a Yankee for life—saying he hopes to wear pinstripes for the rest of his career—but emphasized the fact that he would prefer to figure out his contract situation before Opening Day.

"I think if we're able to talk and get something done in spring training before the season starts, that'd be ideal," Judge said, addressing the media for the first time this spring. "I don't want contract talks or extensions or all that stuff to be a distraction throughout the year.

"If we're able to agree to something here in spring before we head up to New York, that's wonderful and I'd honored and blessed. If not, then we'll talk after the season."

Judge added that the Yankees have yet to engage in any contract talks with the slugger this offseason. The three-time All-Star is set to embark on the final year of his current contract with the Yankees in 2022. Without an extension, Judge would become a free agent at the conclusion of this coming season.

"There's no better place to play on this planet," Judge said. "I strongly believe that and I've been vocal about that. I want to stay here in pinstripes. So if that happens, it happens, but if it comes to it that it doesn't, like I said before, I'll enjoy my memories here."

Judge was able to stay on the field last year, appearing in 148 games while hitting .287 (158-for-550) with 39 homers and a .916 OPS. Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that New York wouldn't have been in playoff contention without the contributions of Judge and fellow bopper Giancarlo Stanton.

Asked if he's disappointed in the Yankees organization for failing to initiate any extension talks this offseason, Judge said it doesn't bother him. He's accustomed to the business of baseball and understands that New York has had other items on their to-do list up to this point.

Besides, his priority is for New York to improve the overall roster for this season. That way, he has a better shot at bringing a championship back to the Bronx for the first time in his career.

"There's so many other holes and positions and stuff that we got to fill. It's about 2022," Judge said. "It's not really about what's going to happen five, six, seven, eight years down the road. So, in my eyes I take everything one day at a time, one year at a time. I'm not too concerned that there hasn't been any talks at all. I'm still in arbitration, so we can figure out my arbitration case, move on and see where it goes."

