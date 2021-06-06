Aaron Boone Gives Injury Updates on O'Day, Schmidt, Voit

NEW YORK — As Zack Britton continues to pitch his way back to the big leagues, making rehab appearances in the minor leagues every few days, another veteran reliever is inching closer to his return.

Right-hander Darren O'Day is progressing in his recovery from a right rotator cuff strain sustained in late-April, throwing out to 120 feet, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Sunday.

"Darren is doing really well," Boone said. "Over the last week or 10 days, he's really started turn a corner as far as 'this is the best I've felt really all year.' So we're encouraged about how he's doing."

That in mind, the reliever is "getting close" to returning to the mound. From there, he'll work his way up in bullpens, simulated games and eventually, a rehab assignment. O'Day's last appearance came on April 29. The sidearm hurler posted a 3.00 ERA over 10 outings and nine innings to start the season.

Meanwhile, another pitcher in the organization was able to get back on the mound recently for the first time after months on the sidelines.

Top pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt went down with a strain in his common extensor tendon during spring training. Now, he's back to throwing bullpens.

"Clarke's thrown a couple of bullpens now. That's gone well," Boone said. "I think his last one was still just all fastballs."

That's a big step in the right direction when it seemed like Schmidt had been limited to a throwing program on flat ground all season long. His journey back is still going to be a lengthy process, but Boone seemed encouraged about this latest update.

Boone also delivered an update on the status of outfielder Ryan LaMarre. The journeyman injured his right hamstring during New York's series against the Texas Rangers last month, landing on the injured list right when an opportunity to get playing time presented itself.

"Ryan looks like he's going to be ready to head out on a rehab, possibly Tuesday," Boone said.

Finally, Boone had more good news on the status of first baseman Luke Voit. The slugger is working back from a right oblique strain and could rejoin the team before the end of the month.

"I think he's doing soft toss again today. By the end of next week, he could be ready to go, possibly that Tuesday or so, on a rehab stint at that point," Boone said.

