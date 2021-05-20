Another Yankees' Outfielder Is Hurt; What it Means For New York

Overshadowed by Corey Kluber's no-hitter, another Yankees outfielder went down with an injury on Wednesday night.

Running out a ground ball in the third inning, Ryan LaMarre grabbed at the back of his right leg, hobbling through the first-base bag.

The veteran—who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week to replace the injured Aaron Hicks—immediately left the game. He will undergo further evaluation and imaging when the team returns to New York, the Yankees later announced.

LaMarre could join Hicks (torn sheath in left wrist) and Giancarlo Stanton (left quad strain) on the injured list.

Clint Frazier has also been out of the lineup over the last few days, nursing an issue in his neck. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Wednesday afternoon that the struggling outfielder was battling some "neck things," getting treatment and testing.

It's unclear if Frazier's injury will result in more missed time. New York closes up a 10-game road trip on Thursday afternoon in Texas before heading home for a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

That leaves Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner as the only full-time outfielders remaining on the active roster. Miguel Andújar and Tyler Wade are both capable of playing out there as well (and will almost certainly continue to get playing time during this injury-riddled stretch).

Tyler Wade Was 'Difference-Maker' With Big Plays Off Bench in Corey Kluber's No-Hitter

If LaMarre, and possibly Frazier, end up on the injured list—or even just need some time off—New York will have to make a move to add more depth at the position. The problem is, their options are limited.

After trading away Mike Tauchman, the only other outfielder on the 40-man roster is prospect Estevan Florial. Florial was recently promoted to Triple-A, after tearing it up in Double-A, but has struggled over his first four games with Scranton, hitting .118.

There are other outfielders in Triple-A, like Greg Allen and Trey Amburgey, but both are presently on the 7-day injured list.

Keep in mind, the expectation is that Stanton will return from his 10-day IL stint on May 24, as soon as he's eligible. He was placed on the injured list on Monday, but the transaction was retroactive to three days prior.

If that's the case, New York would conceivably only need a reinforcement for a few days. Could Florial be called up to deepen the bench after members of the organization have insisted he'll benefit the most from consistent playing time?

Perhaps a player like Derek Dietrich, who was spotted with the Yankees in Texas on Wednesday, would get the nod. That would mean New York would have to sign him to a Major League contract, though.

