New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The New York Yankees hit the road for a seven-game road trip that starts on Friday when they face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
The Yankees (17-8) have to resist the temptation to look past the Brewers (16-8), who have a slim lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Why? Because the second half of this road trip will take New York into AL East play against the Baltimore Orioles, who are one-half game behind New York.
That series will be the first meeting between the Orioles and Yankees this season.
Before that, New York has to take care of business against the Brewers.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Yankees vs. Brewers
Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee
Friday’s Game
Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
Television: YES, MLB Network (Out-of-market only). Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (1-1, 2.75)
Milwaukee Brewers RHP Colin Rea (2-0, 2.08)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Television: YES, MLB Network (Out-of-market only). Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (1-1, 2.70)
Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Joe Ross (1-2, 4.05)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
Television: YES. Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman (2-1, 2.93)
Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Tobias Myers (0-1, 1.80)
Next Two Series
April 29-May 2: at Baltimore Orioles
May 3-5: vs. Detroit Tigers
MLB Links
