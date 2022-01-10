Report: Rachel Balkovec Named First Female MiLB Manager

Balkovec, 34, has worked as a minor league hitting coach within the Yankees organization since 2019.

Rachel Balkovec continues to make history.

The Yankees have reportedly named Balkovec the manager of their Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons for the 2022 season, making her the first female manager in the minor leagues.

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic was first to report Balkovec's groundbreaking promotion.

Beginning in 2019, Balkovec served as a minor league hitting coach within the Yankees' organization, the first woman to work as a hitting coach for a big-league franchise in baseball history.

The 34-year-old has seven total years of experience working in professional baseball. Earlier in her career, Balkovec was a minor league strength and conditioning coordinator in the St. Louis Cardinals' farm system, becoming the first woman to be hired as a full-time coordinator in MLB history. She then transitioned to a similar role with the Astros, working directly with Houston's Latin American players before securing a role with the organization's Double-A affiliate.

In other words, Balkovec has plenty of experience making history and odds are she'll do it again in the not-so-distant future.

Earlier this offseason, the Yankees made a slew of coaching moves at the big-league level as well. New York extended manager Aaron Boone, parted ways with a group of coaches (including hitting coach Marcus Thames and third base coach Phil Nevin) and hired ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas to be their new third base coach.

New York also promoted Dillon Lawson to be the club's new hitting coach, Casey Dykes earned a spot as an assistant hitting coach, Desi Druschel was hired as an assistant pitching coach and Travis Chapman replaced Reggie Willits as New York's new first base coach (and infield instructor).

READ: Boone Not Sweating Staff’s Lack of Big League Playing Experience

The Yankees made headlines by hiring Eric Chavez as an assistant hitting coach as well, but the former third baseman only lasted in that role for a few weeks. Chavez ended up taking a job as the Mets' primary hitting coach.

