Why The Yankees Must Go All-In On Freddie Freeman

Freeman is the perfect fit for the Yankees, balancing the lineup with a superstar in case New York ends up using a stopgap at shortstop in 2022.

The Yankees did not make any significant moves in free agency or on the trade market prior to the Dec. 2 lockout, which has left them with loads of question marks to address after the work stoppage is over.

Among their biggest areas of need are shortstop, first base, outfield and starting pitching. And although Carlos Correa and Trevor Story are two big names that are still available at short, the Yankees sound like they’d rather go with a stopgap option until top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe are ready for the majors.

While this type of move would be hard to sell to the fans, who are already hysterical, one way they can justify this direction is by adding a superstar bat at first base. Trade deadline acquisition Anthony Rizzo has made it known that he is open to re-signing with the club, but that wouldn’t move the needle enough if they choose to add a defensive specialist to man the shortstop position such as Andrelton Simmons (.558 OPS in 2021).

That’s why general manager Brian Cashman must go all-in on longtime Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is a free agent and surprisingly did not re-sign with Atlanta earlier in the offseason. And while it is still a realistic possibility that Freeman sticks with the Braves, the Yankees should do whatever it takes to entice him to come to the Bronx.

Freeman, 32, won the 2020 NL MVP Award, is a five-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award recipient and won a Gold Glove in 2018. He also helped the Braves capture their first World Series title in 26 years last season.

Beyond Freeman’s standing as one of, if not the best first baseman in the game, he’d be a perfect fit in the Yankees’ lineup given his left-handed power bat. This aspect would play well with the short porch at Yankee Stadium and should create an increase in homers for an already dangerous long ball threat (271 career homers in 12 seasons).

Not to mention, Freeman holds a career slash line of .295/.384/.509/.893, which is the type of all-around hitter that the Yankees’ offense could use.

By adding Freeman, the Yankees would be getting a force in the middle of their lineup for many years to come, as well as a gold glove caliber first baseman on defense. Signing Freeman could potentially be a franchise altering move for a Yankees team that is in desperate need of a facelift after coming up short in the postseason over the past five seasons. Freeman also has a strong reputation for being a clubhouse leader as well.

Although Freeman won’t be cheap, all it would take to acquire his services is money, as opposed to giving up a load of assets in a possible trade for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson. Instead of parting with top prospects and possibly some major league talent in Gleyber Torres or Gio Urshela, Cashman and the Yankees would be wise to hold onto their players by choosing to spend big in free agency.

The Yankees are said to be interested in locking up superstar Aaron Judge with a long-term extension prior to the season, which is why they are unlikely to sign Correa to the massive deal he is seeking in the $350 million range. However, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported back in December that Freeman is looking for a six-year, $180 million contract, which is more than reasonable. If the Yankees are willing to pull the trigger on Freeman, it would jettison their luxury tax payroll to around $255 million, and that’s not taking a Judge extension into account. But considering that will likely be their big splash of the offseason, the impact Freeman would make will be well worth the cost and put the Yankees back in the conversation as legitimate World Series contenders.

The addition of Freeman at first base would also help Yankees fans stomach the reality that they are destined to insert a stopgap option at shortstop until one of their top prospects, Volpe or Peraza, joins them in the Bronx.

