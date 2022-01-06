Why the Yankees Should Sign Kyle Schwarber

Rather than signing Freddie Freeman or trading for Matt Olson, adding Kyle Schwarber would provide plenty of left-handed pop to the Yankees' lineup in 2022.

When the lockout finally ends, whenever that may be, the Yankees will have their work cut out for them after standing pat prior to the work stoppage.

After coming up short in the postseason across the past five seasons, the Yankees are in need of a shakeup on their roster. And that’s why they must add at least two impact bats on the free agent market, especially if they opt to roll with a stopgap option at shortstop until top prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza are ready for the majors.

While Freddie Freeman is someone that would be a major upgrade at first base, It’s hard to envision the 2020 NL MVP and five-time All-Star leaving the Braves after spending all 12 seasons of his big-league career in Atlanta, while helping them capture a World Series last year.

Instead, the Yankees could re-sign 2021 trade deadline acquisition in first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has made it known that he would like to return to the Bronx. But beyond just bringing back Rizzo, New York would be wise to take things a step further by signing left-handed power bat Kyle Schwarber as well.

Schwarber, 28, is coming off an impressive season with the Washington Nationals and AL East rival Boston Red Sox, where he slugged 32 home runs and posted a .928 OPS across 113 games. And if he were to dawn the pinstripes, his offense would be a match made in heaven with the short porch at Yankee Stadium, potentially transforming him into a 40-home run hitter.

The only issue is that Schwarber is not known for his defense, which in this case, is a sacrifice that the Yankees would have to be willing to make if they intend on adding him for his bat. Prior to being traded to the Red Sox ahead of the deadline, he spent the majority of his time in left field with the Nationals, where he produced a dismal -6 outs above average and -5 defensive runs saved. This makes him a better fit as a designated hitter. And although big bopper Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees’ regular DH, has dealt with injury issues in the past, he did see more time in left field down the stretch. So, they could essentially have Schwarber and Stanton split time between DH and left, thus lightening Stanton’s workload and limiting Schwarber’s exposure in the outfield. This move might also rely on whether the Yankees are comfortable moving Gold Glover Joey Gallo to center field as well.

Regardless, by signing both Schwarber and Rizzo, the Yankees would be creating much-needed balance in a right-handed heavy lineup. And these two lefty hitters would bolster their offense by providing a pair of dangerous power bats in the middle of the order.

Schwarber is said to be seeking a three-year, $60 million deal, per NBC Sports Boston and the Red Sox have shown interest in retaining him. But if the Yankees can swoop in and snatch him away from their rivals, it would weaken the lineup of one of their main opponents in the AL East.

Luring Freeman to the Bronx will be difficult, and so would trading for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, who will cost a boat load of assets to acquire. That’s why both Schwarber and Rizzo appear to be the most realistic moves that Brian Cashman can make in free agency if he hopes to get the Yankees back on track as a feared offense and legitimate World Series contenders.

