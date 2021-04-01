Opening Day Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Blue Jays
NEW YORK — Opening Day is special, but Thursday in the Bronx will take those festivities to another level.
Fans are back in the Bronx for the first time in over a year, set to witness Gerrit Cole and the Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays as both teams kick off the 2021 regular season.
Pregame festivities are schedule to begin around 12:30 p.m. ET with first pitch following shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET.
Before this game—and the regular season—get underway, here are Thursday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Gio Urshela 3B
Gary Sánchez C
Jay Bruce 1B
Clint Frazier LF
Gerrit Cole SP
No surprises here. Jay Bruce gets the start at first base for the injured Luke Voit while Clint Frazier takes the field for the first time as New York's full-time starting left fielder. Top to bottom, this group will look to set the tone early, taking on a talented club from Toronto.
Toronto Blue Jays
Semien 2B
Biggio 3B
Bichette SS
Hernández RF
Guerrero Jr. 1B
Gurriel Jr. LF
Tellez DH
Grichuk CF
Jansen C
Ryu SP
New York's righty-heavy lineup will look to take advantage of the matchup with southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu. That said, Ryu has finished second and third in the race a Cy Young Award in each of the last two seasons. He'll look to open the year with a strong start as well.
George Springer isn't available for the Blue Jays since he's starting the season on the injured list with an oblique strain. He was on the field during Wednesday's workout with his teammates, though.
Check back right here as Opening Day gets started in the Bronx (fingers crossed the weather holds up!) for live updates, run-scoring plays, some video, analysis and more. Plus, make sure to follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more as the regular season begins!
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Talk about setting the tone, Gerrit Cole was magnificent in the first. Needed just 12 pitches to get through a perfect first frame with one strikeout.
Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks both strikeout as New York goes quietly in the bottom half of the first.
Second inning
There goes the shutout for Gerrit Cole. Three hits in a row to start the inning (and an RBI single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.) gives the Jays a 1-0 lead. Cole settled down and retired the next three batters, however, to get out of the inning.
New York responds with two runs in the bottom of the second, both coming on one swing. Gary Sánchez goes yard in his first at-bat of the season, setting the tone for what could be a bounce back year.