Opening Day Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Blue Jays

NEW YORK — Opening Day is special, but Thursday in the Bronx will take those festivities to another level.

Fans are back in the Bronx for the first time in over a year, set to witness Gerrit Cole and the Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays as both teams kick off the 2021 regular season.

Pregame festivities are schedule to begin around 12:30 p.m. ET with first pitch following shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET.

Before this game—and the regular season—get underway, here are Thursday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Gio Urshela 3B

Gary Sánchez C

Jay Bruce 1B

Clint Frazier LF

Gerrit Cole SP

No surprises here. Jay Bruce gets the start at first base for the injured Luke Voit while Clint Frazier takes the field for the first time as New York's full-time starting left fielder. Top to bottom, this group will look to set the tone early, taking on a talented club from Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays

Semien 2B

Biggio 3B

Bichette SS

Hernández RF

Guerrero Jr. 1B

Gurriel Jr. LF

Tellez DH

Grichuk CF

Jansen C

Ryu SP

New York's righty-heavy lineup will look to take advantage of the matchup with southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu. That said, Ryu has finished second and third in the race a Cy Young Award in each of the last two seasons. He'll look to open the year with a strong start as well.

George Springer isn't available for the Blue Jays since he's starting the season on the injured list with an oblique strain. He was on the field during Wednesday's workout with his teammates, though.

Check back right here as Opening Day gets started in the Bronx (fingers crossed the weather holds up!) for live updates, run-scoring plays, some video, analysis and more.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Talk about setting the tone, Gerrit Cole was magnificent in the first. Needed just 12 pitches to get through a perfect first frame with one strikeout.

Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks both strikeout as New York goes quietly in the bottom half of the first.

Second inning

There goes the shutout for Gerrit Cole. Three hits in a row to start the inning (and an RBI single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.) gives the Jays a 1-0 lead. Cole settled down and retired the next three batters, however, to get out of the inning.

New York responds with two runs in the bottom of the second, both coming on one swing. Gary Sánchez goes yard in his first at-bat of the season, setting the tone for what could be a bounce back year.