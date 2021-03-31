Yankees' Left-Hander Secures Final Roster Spot After Stellar Spring

NEW YORK — One of the best stories of the spring just got extended into the regular season.

As the Yankees trickled out onto the field on Wednesday afternoon for their final workout before opening day, starting to play catch down the right-field line, a lanky left-hander was spotted in pinstripes.

After the workout, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the confirmation Yankees fans had been waiting for.

Lucas Luetge made the team.

"Happy to report that Lucas is on our team," Boone said. "Hard to deny what Lucas was able to come in and do really from the start of camp and really push his way onto the roster, earn his spot. Excited to see what he can potentially go out and do for us."

Luetge was spectacular across nine outings this spring, posting a 1.74 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.

This Southpaw Is Catching the Yankees' Attention Early On This Spring

With setup man Zack Britton sidelined after left elbow surgery, and reliever Justin Wilson starting the season on the injured list with shoulder tightness, Luetge was the logical choice to fill the final spot in the bullpen.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed on Monday that right-hander Michael King had also made the team. Following the announcement that King had made the roster—as well as utility man Tyler Wade—the Yankees had yet to decide who would occupy the final spot on the 26-man roster. At some point before the club departed from Tampa, heading north to the Bronx, Luetge was notified.

This will be Luetge's first time back in the Majors since 2015, the final year of a four-season stint with the Seattle Mariners.

Wilson is expected to only miss a handful of games—he threw his second bullpen in the last few days on Wednesday—but Luetge can provide depth in the 'pen until his return. Luetge also proved in spring training that he's capable of pitching multiple innings per outing.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.