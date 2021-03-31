NewsSI.com
Search

Aaron Judge Proves He's 'Ready to Go' For Opening Day After Injury Scare

Author:
Publish date:

NEW YORK — Before any of the Yankees had emerged from the dugout on Wednesday afternoon to begin stretching for New York's workout, Aaron Judge emerged, briefly standing on the top step to examine the diamond. 

For a moment a few days ago, it seemed like Judge's availability for opening day was in jeopardy. He was scratched from Monday's lineup in the Yankees' spring training finale, sitting out for the third game in a row. 

Nonetheless, Judge proved on Wednesday that he's turned the corner after feeling "under the weather" at the conclusion of camp. 

"He's good to go," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following the workout at Yankee Stadium. "Judgey looks great and feels great. He's ready to go."

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed on Monday that a bad case of seasonal allergies kept Judge off the field on the club's final day in Tampa. Mix in the league's extensive COVID-19 protocols, after Judge reported symptoms to the team, and the best option for precautionary reasons was for Judge to stay home.

The 28-year-old participated in every part of Wednesday's workout. He clobbered home runs in batting practice, shagged fly balls in right and threw with his teammates while everyone got loose.

The slugger wasn't among the position players that faced left-handers Jordan Montgomery and Aroldis Chapman during their sim games earlier in the morning, but only a select few Yankees did get a chance to hit live. 

Any doubts regarding Judge's status for opening day have been stamped out. Barring any unforeseen circumstances leading up to first pitch on Thursday afternoon, No. 99 will jog out to right field in pinstripes with the rest of New York's starting lineup for what should be an exciting and emotional opening day. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yankees' Aaron Judge throwing spring training
News

Aaron Judge Proves He's 'Ready to Go' For Opening Day After Injury Scare

Yankees LHP Lucas Luetge in spring training
News

Yankees' Left-Hander Secures Final Roster Spot After Stellar Spring

Yankees OF Mike Tauchman running bases
News

Mike Tauchman Practices at First Base in Yankees' Final Workout Before Opening Day

Yankees OF Mike Tauchman clapping
News

Brian Cashman: Yankees Have Turned Down Plenty of Calls For Mike Tauchman

Yankees RF Aaron Judge fielding drills
News

Aaron Judge Will Be 'Good to Go' on Opening Day Despite Feeling 'Under the Weather'

Yankees SS Gleyber Torres
News

Gleyber Torres’ Passion For Music Is Amplifying His Game

Yankees RP Justin Wilson pitching
News

Yankees' Justin Wilson Will Start Regular Season on Injured List

Yankees utility man Tyler Wade
News

Yankees' Tyler Wade, Michael King Make Opening Day Roster