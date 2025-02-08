New York Yankees Predicted to Sign Another Veteran Southpaw for Bullpen
With the offseason coming to a close and Spring Training nearly here, the New York Yankees are trying to put the finishing touches on the roster.
Even though it might not have started great, this winter has ended up being a successful one for the Yankees on paper.
Losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets was a tough pill to swallow, but New York pivoted nicely and has put together a well-balanced team.
With the start of the campaign right around the corner, the Yankees on paper have made some significant improvements to their bullpen this offseason. The most notable move was the addition of Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bringing in Williams gives New York a star at the back end of their bullpen that they have been searching for lately. However, while having an elite closer is important, good players are needed to get him the ball with the lead.
Recently, the Yankees addressed a major need in the bullpen by re-signing Tim Hill. The southpaw was excellent for New York in the second half of the year and bringing him back makes a ton of sense.
While adding a left-hander was needed, the Yankees might not be done trying to improve the bullpen.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Yankees would continue to try and bolster their bullpen by signing left-handed reliever Matt Moore.
It is excellent that New York was able to re-sign Hill, but adding another left-handed pitcher is never a thing.
Matt Moore is a former starter turned reliever from a couple of years ago and the results initially were good. The 35-year-old transitioned well into his new role with strong seasons in 2022 and 2023.
Unfortunately in 2024, it was not a good year for the veteran. He totaled a 5.03 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels, and keeping the ball in the park was a hard thing for him to accomplish.
However, when looking at the numbers a bit deeper, there was a shocking difference for him between pitching at home and on the road.
At home in 2024, Moore totaled a 2.67 ERA compared to an 8.02 ERA on the road. That is a pretty drastic split, but is also an indication that there could be something productive there to work with.
Adding a second left-hander isn’t a need for the Yankees currently, but it could be a want. Due to the poor season Moore would likely be a very affordable target for New York, who didn’t have to break the bank signing Hill.
If the Yankees could help the southpaw find success from pitching at home last year and translate that on the road, he could be a valuable addition.