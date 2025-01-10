Ex-Yankees, Mets Pitcher Sends Blunt Message to Juan Soto About New York's MLB Team
During his introductory press conference with the New York Mets on December 12, former New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto asserted that New York City has, "been a Mets town for a long time, so I think we just gotta bring it to the top. Championships are gonna tell you if it's a Yankees or a Mets town at the end of the day."
One player who knows New York from both the Mets and Yankees' sides of the city is Dellin Betances, who spent the 2011 and then 2013-2019 seasons with the Yankees before joining the Mets from 2020-21.
Betances was a guest on a January 10 episode of Foul Territory TV. When asked about Soto's comments on New York being a "Mets town," Betances didn't mince words.
"It is always a Yankees town," Betances said. "I mean, it's always going to be a Yankees town. That's the way I feel. I don't know what he was trying to say by that. I love Juan Soto, but... he's in a situation obviously where... I think him going to the Mets, he gets to be the guy.
"Him being on the Yankees, if he signed whatever it was... it's Judge's team, regardless," Betances added. "That's just the way I see it... Soto has a chance to be the guy on the Mets, and not taking anything away from Lindor, but Soto getting that large contract, Lindor has only been with the Mets for only four years, where Judge came up with the Yankees, he's the Captain. That's kind of the way I feel."
We imagine all Yankees fans will feel the same way.