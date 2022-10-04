Aaron Boone: Oswald Peraza Warranting ‘Some Consideration’ for Postseason Roster

Oswald Peraza has only seen limited opportunities since the Yankees promoted him on Sept. 1, but the shortstop has made the most of his playing time.

Entering the second game of New York’s Tuesday doubleheader against the Rangers, Peraza has played in just 16 major league games. But the 22-year-old is hitting .349 with a .917 OPS over 44 at-bats. Having also displayed a reliable glove and some quick legs, Peraza is warranting “some consideration” for New York’s postseason roster, according to Aaron Boone.

“We’ll see,” the manager said Tuesday in between games when discussing what, if anything, Peraza’s role could be in the playoffs. “The way he’s acquitted himself and handled himself and shown the fact he’s a two-way player – and he’s got speed – all those little factors can impact the decision to getting on the roster or not. Depends what we’re dealing with. Who do we have from the guys that are coming back? We’re still days away from making that decision.”

Boone’s comments followed a 5-4 win over the Rangers in which Peraza went 2-4 with two runs scored, an RBI, a stolen base and his first career home run.

As Boone mentioned, Peraza’s odds of making the postseason roster will partly hinge on the availability of others. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been entrenched as the team’s starting shortstop all season, and Peraza hasn’t played any other positions besides a few games at second base. In other words, he doesn’t offer much flexibility, a la Oswaldo Cabrera, who also homered Tuesday afternoon.

New York, meanwhile, is hoping to have Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter back from injuries at some point during the playoffs. The team’s uncertain and injury-plagued bullpen could also persuade Boone to carry an extra pitcher.

That means there is no guarantee Peraza will crack the postseason roster. But he’s certainly done enough to put himself in contention, even with a small number of chances.

