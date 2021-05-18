Gleyber Torres Cleared to Rejoin Yankees After Testing Positive For COVID-19

One week after testing positive for COVID-19, Gleyber Torres is ready to rejoin the Yankees.

Torres has been cleared to come off the COVID IL and is en route to Texas on Tuesday night, manager Aaron Boone revealed.

"We expect him here at some point tonight," Boone said before Tuesday night's matchup with the Rangers. "And then potentially activated tomorrow."

In other words, if all goes well, Torres could be back in the lineup for New York on Wednesday.

Torres was first held out during the Yankees' series in Tampa last week out of an abundance of caution as the organization awaited test results. At the time, New York's COVID-19 outbreak—which eventually ballooned to nine positive tests over the coming days—was only just beginning.

Like the rest of those that tested positive within the organization, Torres was a "breakthrough" case. The 24-year-old had already been fully vaccinated, a rare yet feasible positive diagnosis for individuals that have previously received the COVID vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday afternoon, the club announced that Torres had tested positive for the virus. He promptly began quarantining in Tampa. Pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits are also among the members of the organization in quarantine after receiving a positive COVID diagnosis.

To make sure the shortstop is ready to rejoin the team, Torres resumed baseball activity and worked out at the Yankees' spring facility in Tampa on both Monday and Tuesday, Boone said. In his place, Tyler Wade has been starting most games at shortstop. Third baseman Gio Urshela has also been used there, starting at shortstop on Tuesday night.

Torres can provide a spark to an offense that is also missing Giancarlo Stanton (quad strain) and Aaron Hicks (torn sheath in left wrist).

