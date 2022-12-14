Skip to main content

Yankees Add 2 Pitchers on MiLB Deals, Including a Bronx Talent

The Yankees inked Bronx product James Norwood and former Reds pitcher Art Warren.

The Yankees have added a pair of right-handed relievers on minor league deals, including one with Bronx roots.

New York signed James Norwood on Tuesday, according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry. The 28-year-old, who is out of minor league options, graduated from All Hallows High School, which is just a few blocks from Yankee Stadium.

The Cubs selected Norwood in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He made his big league debut with Chicago in 2018 and pitched in 23 games for the club from 2018-2020 before making five scoreless appearances for San Diego in 2021.

Norwood set career-highs with 20 appearances and 17.1 innings for the Phillies in 2022, but he registered an 8.31 ERA. He also pitched in Boston’s system last year, tallying a 4.87 ERA over 20.1 frames at Triple-A.

Norwood recorded a 10.6 BB% with the Phillies and a 12.5 BB% in the minors, but he’s shown the potential for punchout stuff. He struck out 25.9% of the major league hitters he faced last year, and that number jumped to 27.3% in the minors.

His high-90s fastball also ranked in the 90th percentile, per Baseball Savant.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

On Wednesday, The Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale reported that Art Warren also inked a minor league deal with New York.

Warren is coming off September elbow surgery. His UCL was repaired but not replaced, according to reports at the time. The 29-year-old did undergo Tommy John surgery during his college career, though.

The Mariners drafted Warren in the 23rd round in 2015, and he made his MLB debut with the Seattle in 2019. He has 71 games of major league experience, mostly with the Reds over the last two seasons.

Warren enjoyed some success with Cincinnati in 2021, tallying a 1.29 ERA and a 41.5 K% over 21 innings. But he faltered prior to surgery last season, posting a 6.50 ERA over a career-high 36 innings.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York YankeesPhiladelphia PhilliesCincinnati Reds

Seattle Mariners OF Jake Bauers makes diving catch
News

Yankees Re-Sign Jake Bauers; Will He Play For New York in 2023?

By Max Goodman
San Francisco Giants SP Carlos Rodon throws pitch
News

Yankees Make Initial Offer to Carlos Rodón with Familiar Alternative in Mind

By Gary Phillips
San Francisco Giants SP Carlos Rodón throws pitch against New York Mets
News

Where Yankees Stand in Carlos Rodón Sweepstakes

By Max Goodman
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Daulton Varsho on defense
News

Yankees Showing Trade Interest in These Diamondbacks Outfielders

By Max Goodman
San Francisco Giants SP Carlos Rodón throws pitch
News

Yankees Competing With These Teams For Carlos Rodón in Free Agency

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Judge
News

This Should Be the Yankees' Biggest Priority After Signing Aaron Judge at Winter Meetings

By Max Goodman
George M. Steinbrenner Field empty outside
News

Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge looks from dugout
News

Will Aaron Judge Be Named Captain of Yankees? It's Up to Hal Steinbrenner

By Gary Phillips