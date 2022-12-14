Yankees Add 2 Pitchers on MiLB Deals, Including a Bronx Talent

The Yankees have added a pair of right-handed relievers on minor league deals, including one with Bronx roots.

New York signed James Norwood on Tuesday, according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry. The 28-year-old, who is out of minor league options, graduated from All Hallows High School, which is just a few blocks from Yankee Stadium.

The Cubs selected Norwood in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He made his big league debut with Chicago in 2018 and pitched in 23 games for the club from 2018-2020 before making five scoreless appearances for San Diego in 2021.

Norwood set career-highs with 20 appearances and 17.1 innings for the Phillies in 2022, but he registered an 8.31 ERA. He also pitched in Boston’s system last year, tallying a 4.87 ERA over 20.1 frames at Triple-A.

Norwood recorded a 10.6 BB% with the Phillies and a 12.5 BB% in the minors, but he’s shown the potential for punchout stuff. He struck out 25.9% of the major league hitters he faced last year, and that number jumped to 27.3% in the minors.

His high-90s fastball also ranked in the 90th percentile, per Baseball Savant.

On Wednesday, The Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale reported that Art Warren also inked a minor league deal with New York.

Warren is coming off September elbow surgery. His UCL was repaired but not replaced, according to reports at the time. The 29-year-old did undergo Tommy John surgery during his college career, though.

The Mariners drafted Warren in the 23rd round in 2015, and he made his MLB debut with the Seattle in 2019. He has 71 games of major league experience, mostly with the Reds over the last two seasons.

Warren enjoyed some success with Cincinnati in 2021, tallying a 1.29 ERA and a 41.5 K% over 21 innings. But he faltered prior to surgery last season, posting a 6.50 ERA over a career-high 36 innings.

