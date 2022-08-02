Skip to main content

Yankees Trade Joey Gallo to Dodgers

New York acquired Los Angeles' No. 15 prospect in the deal.

NEW YORK — The Joey Gallo era is officially over in the Bronx.

New York has sent the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for Double-A pitching prospect Clayton Beeter.

Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets was first to report the deal.

All signs pointed to Gallo getting dealt on Tuesday in the hours leading up to the trade deadline. It was only a question of where Gallo would end up.

In this case, Gallo goes from one World Series contender to another, giving Los Angeles some depth in the outfield, a high-upside bat if he can make some tweaks and produce after a change of scenery.

Gallo established himself as one of the best power hitters in the game during his career with the Rangers. That’s why New York sent four prospects to Texas at last year’s deadline to bring Gallo to the Bronx, adding another big bopper to the middle of their lineup.

The acquisition of Gallo turned out to be a disaster, though. The outfielder hit .159/.291/.368 over his 12 months with New York. This year, he was batting .159 with 106 strikeouts in 82 games. That's good for a 38.8% strikeout rate, the highest among all players with at least 250 plate appearances this year. 

By the end, it was hard not to feel bad for Gallo who spent the majority of his time in pinstripes getting booed as he trudged from the left-handed batter’s box to the dugout. 

