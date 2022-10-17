With Yankees in Do or Die Mode, Wandy Peralta Ready for Fourth Consecutive Outing

Should the Yankees need Wandy Peralta in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, the left-handed reliever expected to be available as of Sunday night.

Peralta said so following his seven-pitch, ninth inning in Game 4, which saved a 4-2 New York win and knotted the series with the Guardians at two games apiece. Sunday was Peralta’s third consecutive day of work, but he said he can pitch in the decisive Game 5 if needed.

“If they need me, I’m gonna be ready for it,” the 31-year-old told reporters.

Peralta has pitched in every game of the series so far after missing the end of the regular season with left thoracic spine tightness. Peralta threw 1.1 scoreless innings in Game 1, a blank frame in Game 2 and allowed two earned runs over 1.2 innings in Game 3 before taking on the last three outs Sunday.

Peralta’s efficiency in Game 4 could prove huge in the Bronx on Monday. While the pitcher said he’s all in, Aaron Boone wasn’t as quick to confirm Peralta’s availability.

“We're a wait-and-see,” the manager said. “Hopefully it helped that he threw in the single-digits pitch-wise. Maybe that will help.

“We'll just see how he wakes up, see what we're looking at when we get to the ballpark.”

Boone could also have Clay Holmes again after the righty threw 17 pitches over a scoreless inning on Sunday. Boone opting not to use Holmes in Saturday’s loss created critics and confused onlookers – with Holmes himself falling into the latter crowd.

“I thought he threw the ball really well and was very much under control,” Boone said of Holmes, who nursed a shoulder injury before the playoffs. “I think he came through… so, we'll see.”

Jameson Taillon is slated to start for the Yankees in Game 5. Boone added that Nestor Cortes could provide a few innings in relief, and Jonathan Loáisiga and Lou Trivino did not appear in Game 4 after light workloads in Game 3.

New York also has Domingo Germán, Lucas Luetge and Miguel Castro, who have yet to pitch this postseason. That puts the Yankees bullpen in strong shape with their season on the line.

