MLB Insider Suggests Yankees Include Chris Bassitt, Ramón Laureano in Matt Olson Trade Package

This MLB insider recommends that the Yankees unload their farm system for Matt Olson, packaging center fielder Ramón Laureano and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in the deal.

The framework of a possible Matt Olson trade from Oakland to New York has been discussed quite a bit this offseason.

Would the Yankees need to include one of their top prospects—like Anthony Volpe or Jasson Dominguez—in the deal? Could a big leaguer like Gleyber Torres or Luke Voit be involved? Will New York acquire any additional players in return?

Former general manager Jim Bowden posted an article on The Athletic this week listing the first move that each American League team should make when the lockout ends.

For the Yankees, he pitched a trade for Olson, but one that includes a total of three players heading from the Athletics to the Bronx.

Here's Bowden's proposed package, with his analysis:

Acquire 1B Matt Olson, CF Ramón Laureano and RHP Chris Bassitt in trade with A’s

The Yankees were uncharacteristically quiet before the lockout, with [Joely] Rodríguez their only signing. They have a lot of work to do if they’re going to return to the postseason this October, and it might take a blockbuster deal to get there. They match up well with Oakland and could make a strong bid to land Olson, Bassitt and Laureano. All three would be significant upgrades. Olson, 27, would give the Yankees the left-handed power hitter their lineup needs and provide Gold-Glove caliber defense at first base. He hit 39 home runs last season and posted a whopping 153 OPS+. Bassitt, who’s gone 17-6 with an ERA under 3.00 over his past 38 starts (2020-21), would fit nicely behind Gerrit Cole in the Yankees rotation. Laureano could provide 20 homers and 15 stolen bases and would be an improvement over Aaron Hicks in center field. Of course, the prospect price would be huge. The deal would have to be built around one of the Yankees’ top three shortstop prospects (Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Trey Sweeney), along with a top pitching, outfield and catching prospect. A package of five of their top 25 prospects is probably what it would take to make a game-changing trade like this. The Yankees could also substitute third baseman Matt Chapman for Olson, then re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo if they thought that was a better fit.

A trade for Olson alone would be a blockbuster. This hypothetical deal would be absolutely massive.

New York would be adding a superstar first baseman (and a perfect fit with his power from the left side), a reliable starter for a rotation full of question marks and an upgrade in the outfield.

Chris Bassitt was an All-Star last year, winning a career-high 12 games while posting a 3.15 ERA over 27 starts. New York can count on Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery at the top of their rotation, but it's unclear as of now what they're going to get from Nestor Cortes Jr., Luis Severino, Jameson Taillon and more in 2022.

Depth on the pitching staff wasn't as much of an issue for New York as their offensive consistency last year, but you can never have too many reliable arms.

That brings us to Laureano. The center fielder played in 88 games last season before he was suspended in August, testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Laureano denied that he knowingly took the banned substance, but will subsequently need to serve the remainder of his 80-game ban this spring.

Laureano slashed .246/.317/.443 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 2021. His best full season came in 2019 when he hit .288 with an .860 OPS and 24 homers in 123 games.

Barring any other moves, Aaron Hicks is poised to return to his role as New York's starting center fielder—he missed much of last year after a season-ending wrist injury. That's really the only position in the outfield where the Yankees could put someone like Laureano. Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo are set to occupy the corner spots.

The problem here is the price to get this deal done.

Bowden predicts that it would take five top-25 prospects to acquire those three players from Oakland. That's a significant blow for New York's farm system—especially after the Yankees dealt six top-27 prospects at the trade deadline last summer for Gallo and Anthony Rizzo.

Would that haul be worth it?

Olson has two years of club control before he hits free agency. Laureano won't be a free agent until 2025, while Bassitt has just one more year until he hits the open market.

Perhaps one of New York's top shortstop prospects would be expendable to get Olson, since the Yankees have three rising stars at the position. After that, however, the organization has to be careful about depleting the farm.

Then again, if the Yankees prefer to invest prospects this offseason, rather than spending money in free agency, then this hypothetical deal would address multiple needs in one fell swoop.

