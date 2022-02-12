Luke Voit Wants to Stay With Yankees After Lockout

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit weighed in on his uncertain future in the Bronx this week, saying he expects to play for New York this season.

In the last two seasons, Luke Voit has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows with the Yankees.

The slugger led the league in home runs during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, earning MVP votes while solidifying his role in pinstripes.

Months later, Voit embarked on an injury-plagued campaign, spending the majority of last year on the injured list. He watched helplessly last summer when New York replaced him with Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline.

Through all the peaks and valleys of Voit's tenure in New York, the first baseman's ultimate goal hasn't changed. He wants to stick around in the Bronx going forward.

"I want to play first base for the Yankees,’’ Voit told Dan Martin of the New York Post this week. “If that happens, great. If not, I’ll go somewhere else.”

Asked if he expects to be New York's starting first baseman this spring, Voit didn't hesitate.

“I expect to. I’m the only first baseman on the depth chart right now.”

That's true, but New York's roster is subject to change and Voit's future with those in pinstripes is far from a guarantee.

While the lockout has prevented New York from making any moves recently, the Yankees are rumored to be interested in trading for Oakland's slugger Matt Olson and are among the teams hoping to sign Freddie Freeman in free agency. Plus, the Yankees could always re-sign Rizzo who is also available on the free agent market.

Noticing a trend? Each of those first basemen are left-handed hitters, consistent contributors and reliable defenders. You can make a clear argument that each of those players are better fits than Voit with the Yankees going forward.

Voit has spoken candidly in the past about New York's decision to trade for Rizzo, understanding that his inability to stay on the field served as a catalyst for the move. Nonetheless, the first baseman believes he can still make an impact with this franchise.

“I was hurt and on the [IL] a bunch last year and I get that," he explained. "They want the lefty bats, too. But I also have done my fair share there and had some really good at-bats over the last four years.

"I love playing in New York. The fans love me up there and I love them. I hope it can happen and I can stay, but I don’t control it.”

The 30-year-old told Martin that he's completely healthy heading into spring training. The drop-off in his numbers may lead the Yankees to make a change when the lockout ends, though.

Voit played in just 68 games last year, hitting 11 home runs while posting a .239 batting average and .764 OPS. Over 56 games in 2020, the slugger clobbered 22 long balls, hitting .277 with a .984 OPS.

The talent is there, but can Voit recapture his old form at the plate? More importantly, can he stay on the field?

Now that the universal designated hitter is coming to the National League, every MLB team can utilize offense-first sluggers, players that would benefit from playing DH full time.

If a team in the NL were to make the Yankees an offer—while New York pursues alternative (and in some cases superior) options at first base—we may very well see Voit in a different uniform this coming season.

