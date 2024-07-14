Rising Star Called 'Realistic' Trade Target For Yankees With Deadline Coming
Who will the New York Yankees end up adding at the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The deadline is coming up quickly and it's clear that the Yankees will be making moves. New York has lost ground in the standings lately and needs to find a way to right the ship and an upgrade in the infield is the most clear option.
New York has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for numerous players as speculation has picked up and one player who was listed as a "realistic" option is Los Angeles Angels super-utility man Luis Rengifo, by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller
"Realistic Trade: New York sends (Right-handed pitcher) Will Warren and (Right-handed pitcher) Jack Neely to Los Angeles Angels for (Infielder) Luis Rengifo," Miller said. "Warren was New York's eighth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Neely went a little bit later in the 11th round.
"Both are currently pitching in Triple-A. Warren is the more highly touted of the two but has struggled mightily this season with a 6.64 ERA in 80 innings of work. Neely has serious closer potential, averaging 14.4 K/9 throughout his time in the minors. Could be a big win in the long run for the Angels, but it's a relatively small price for the Yankees to pay to get another hitter who can actually get on base with some regularity."
Rengifo is one of the most likely players who will be traded this summer and fills a need for the Yankees. He can play all over the infield and has been getting on base at an impressive clip. The Yankees need both of these things and it wouldn't be shocking to see speculation continue to pick up involving New York and Rengifo.
