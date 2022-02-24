Skip to main content
Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Texas Rangers, New York Yankees

Why the Yankees Might've Lost Another Shortstop Target For After Lockout

After Josh Jung's injury, the Texas Rangers appear destined to hold onto Isiah Kiner-Falefa when the lockout ends, taking another shortstop option off the table for the Yankees.

Earlier in the week, the Yankees, and other teams in the hunt for a first baseman, received some promising news when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported there is “growing belief” that free agent Freddie Freeman will not be returning to the Atlanta Braves after the lockout ends.

This would give the Yankees a golden opportunity to make a run at one of the best players in all of baseball, Freeman, to help fill a major void in their infield and lineup after the lockout ends.

And by adding Freeman, or potentially trading for Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson, it would pave the way for general manager Brian Cashman to acquire a stopgap option at shortstop until one of their top prospects, Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe, are ready to make their big-league debut.

However, one prime candidate who could possibly fill the Yankees’ hole at short, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, might be out of the mix.

Back in November, the Texas Rangers broke the bank on two superstar middle infielders, Corey Seager (10-years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven-years, $175 million), which made Kiner-Falefa expendable.

The plan was for Kiner-Falefa to compete for the Rangers’ third base job with top prospect Josh Jung. But things have changed in a hurry as Jung recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum, which will knock him out for at least six months.

It is uncertain whether the Rangers are willing to spend on another third baseman once transactions resume, but the injury to Jung will likely lower the probability of Kiner-Falefa getting dealt.

READ: Yankees Won't Be Only Team Pursuing Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Kiner-Falefa won a Gold Glove Award at shortstop back in 2020. Last season, the 26-year-old posted a 3.7 bWAR and slashed .271/.312/.357 with eight home runs, 53 RBIs and 20 stolen bases across 158 games.

While Kiner-Falefa’s offensive numbers aren’t exactly staggering, he’d be a solid short-term starter/utility player for the Yankees, especially if they add a big bat at first base. The Yankees and Rangers also have recent history together as they struck a deal at the 2021 trade deadline that sent Joey Gallo to New York.

So, if Kiner-Falefa is out of the question, this would leave the Yankees with the choices of splurging on Carlos Correa or Trevor Story, which is seen as unlikely, or signing free agent Andrelton Simmons who has a slick glove but isn’t known for his offense (.557 OPS last year). 

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

