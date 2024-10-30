Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Achieves History in World Series Game 4

Yankees' Anthony Volpe joined three Hall of Famers in MLB’s history books following his performance in Game 4 of the World Series.

John Sparaco

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Facing elimination, the New York Yankees’ offense finally came to life during Tuesday’s Game 4 of the 2024 World Series.

Leading the charge was 23-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe, who played a pivotal role in the Yankees’ 11-run outburst.

The hometown kid, who grew up idolizing Derek Jeter and attended the Yankees’ last World Series parade at just eight years old, rebounded from a second-inning baserunning gaffe to deliver the defining hit of his young career in the third inning.

Volpe launched a 107.6 mph missile over the left-field wall at Yankee Stadium for a go-ahead grand slam off Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson, giving his team their first lead since Game 1—a lead they would not surrender this time.

Volpe finished the night 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBIs, and two stolen bases, helping New York become the first team to avoid a World Series sweep after trailing 3-0 since 1970. His performance was especially notable, as highlighted by three stats from MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

In World Series history, only two Yankees have recorded multiple extra-base hits and four or more RBIs when facing elimination: Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra, who achieved this in New York’s Game 7 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956, and now Volpe in Game 4 against the same franchise.

Additionally, Volpe is the first Yankee to finish any game—regular season or postseason—with a grand slam and multiple stolen bases since Hall of Fame outfielder Mickey Mantle did so on Aug. 19, 1962. Only one other player has accomplished this feat in a postseason game: Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino in Game 2 of the 2008 NLDS.

If that is not impressive enough, Volpe’s Game 4 performance marked the first time in 114 years that a player recorded multiple extra-base hits and stolen bases in a World Series game. Hall of Fame second baseman Eddie Collins accomplished this twice with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1910.

As the Yankees head into Wednesday’s Game 5 at home, Volpe and his teammates have the opportunity to further rewrite the history books. No team has ever come back to win a World Series after losing the first three games, nor has any team forced a Game 6 in such a scenario—but New York could change that narrative with another victory. 

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will duel Dodgers right-hander Jack Flaherty for the second time this series, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.

