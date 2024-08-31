Yankees Honor Late Hockey Stars
The opening stanzas of the New York Yankees' weekend series with the St. Louis Cardinals took on a somber tone.
Prior to the first pitch of the series opener on Friday, the Yankees paid tribute to late hockey stars Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with a pregame moment of silence.
The Gaudreau brothers were tragically killed on Thursday in Oldmans Township, NJ, passing from their injuries when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver while cycling. In addition to Friday's observance, the Yankees also released a statement on their social channels.
"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees held a moment of silence in honor of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew," the statement read. "We join the Blue Jackets and the NHL in mourning their loss and extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones."
Affectionately known as "Johnny Hockey," the elder Gaudreau, 31, was a seven-time NHL All-Star playing for the Blue Jackets while the 29-year-old Matthew had built a lasting, productive career in the minor leagues, including parts of two seasons with the New York Islanders' affiliate in Bridgeport, CT.
The New Jersey natives previously played college hockey at Boston College, where Johnny won the 2014 Hobey Baker Award bestowed to the NCAA's top player before he began his NHL days with the Calgary Flames.
The brothers were set to serve as groomsmen in the wedding of their sister Katie on Friday in Philadelphia, where the Phillies likewise held a pregame moment of silence prior to their game against the Atlanta Braves. Other makeshift yet heartfelt tributes were arranged by fans at Nationwide Arena and the Scotiabank Saddledome, the respective homes of the Blue Jackets and Flames, the teams that hosted Johnny's 11 NHL seasons.