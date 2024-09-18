Yankees' Juan Soto Expresses Excitement About Free Agency After Historic Night
In the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto blasted a 96 mph fastball into the left-center field bleachers.
This blast was historic for three reasons; one being that it marked the 40th home run of the year for the 25-year-old, which is the first time he has ever reached that mark in his seven-season MLB career.
In addition to that, the opposite field shot was the 200th home run of Soto's career. This makes Soto just the seventh player to enter the 200-home run club before turning 26, joining MLB legends like Jimmie Foxx and Yankees icons Alex Rodriguez and Mickey Mantle.
However, the most meaningful history for Soto was that Tuesday's home run meant he had homered in all 30 MLB ballparks.
This is an incredible achievement for any MLB player; let alone someone who is still 25 years old. With Soto achieving this goal, he becomes the third player (along with Manny Machado and Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton) to have homered in all 30 current MLB ballparks.
Soto was asked why hitting home runs in all 30 ballparks was so important to him postgame.
"It's a great feeling for me. It's so many different ballparks, so many different dimensions. I just want to get all of them checked in," Soto said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"What a way to go into free agency, with all 30 ballparks checked on my list," Soto added.
While Yankees are are happy for Soto, social media is lamenting the fact that he's excited about any aspect of entering free agency.
Of course, Soto is slated to enter free agency regardless and has every right to be excited about that fact (especially considering the money he'll make). But Yankees fans don't want to hear their beloved slugger alluding to his eagerness to test the open market.