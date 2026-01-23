Yankees Likely Won't Trade For Two-Time Cy Young Winner

The New York Yankees do not plan on trading for back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees have been rumored to potentially trade for Skubal since the fall.

The Yankees weren't the only team to backout, however. So did the New York Mets.

"After brief talks, the Yankees and Mets quickly figured they have no chance," Heyman wrote.

Why the Yankees Likey Won't Trade for Skubal

Heyman added that the Tigers are looking for a starting pitcher in return for Skubal, which the Yankees have plenty of. However, several top pitchers — Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt — are recovering from injuries.

Heyman also referenced the Yankees' recent signing of Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal. Bellinger is set to make $85 million in his first two seasons before the first of two opt-outs starting in year three of his contract, which is $5 million more than reigning two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge.

This is an important factor because the reason the Tigers are looking to trade Skubal in the first place is because of an ongoing arbitration dispute. Skubal's side is at $32 million, while the Tigers are at $19 million. Skubal is also set to become a free agent after the 2026 season, so any trade would almost have to come with a hefty contract extension.

ESPN's Buster Olney said on Jan. 19 that he expects the Los Angeles Dodgers to be involved in trade talks for Skubal, which would only make it more difficult for the Yankees to compete if they were interested in a potential trade.

Yankees Likely Done With Big Offseason Moves

The Yankees don't appear to be making any more big offseason moves, including in the starting rotation.

After Freddy Peralta was traded to the Mets on Jan. 21, the other two pitchers the Yankees were rumored to trade for were Skubal and Washington Nationals' ace MacKenzie Gore. However, Gore was traded to the Texas Rangers today, Jan. 22, leaving the Yankees with very few options remaining.

As things stand, the Opening Day starting rotation will consist of Max Fried, Luis Gill, Will Warren, Cam Schlittler and Ryan Weathers, with Cole and Rodón expected to return mid-season and Schmidt questionable to play at all.

