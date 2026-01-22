Former Yankees Stud Now Trade Bait After Cody Bellinger Move

See ya. That's what the New York Yankees could be saying to former top prospect Jasson Dominguez after re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees are giving Bellinger a five-year, $162.5 million contract to patrol the outfield in the Bronx. Of course, three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge has right field locked down. And Trent Grisham is returning to the Yankees after accepting the club's qualifying offer.

On top of that, top slugging prospect Spencer Jones is expected to challenge for playing time when the Yankees report to spring training next month.

Taking all that into account, it's possible Dominguez won't have a chair to sit in when the music stops playing.

Trade Bait

The Athletic's Chris Kirschner believes Dominguez could be used to "sweeten" any potential trade general manager Brian Cashman tries to close.

"Jasson Domínguez is now a man without a position for the foreseeable future," Kirschner writes. "The organization does not view him as a center fielder, and that’s the only spot in the Yankees’ outfield that could have a vacancy at the end of the season, with Trent Grisham on a one-year contract."

However Kirschner hints that there could be a path to playing time for Dominguez if the Yankees keep "The Martian."

"Giancarlo Stanton is under contract for two more seasons as the team’s designated hitter, but he hasn’t played close to a full season since his first in the Bronx eight years ago. So plenty of at-bats will likely be available if the Yankees choose to keep Domínguez," Kirschner adds.

Aug 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

But don't get too comfortable with that scenario.

'Expendable'

"(T)he former top prospect likely just became expendable with Bellinger’s return — and the same can be said about Spencer Jones. It’s hard to see both players being part of the Yankees’ long-term plans now," Kirschner notes.

While neither player is heading to Milwaukee for All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta, who the Brewers traded to the New York Mets, Kirscher says the Yankees could be ready to pounce.

"With Bellinger back in the fold, the Yankees should now remind the baseball world that — like the Dodgers and Mets — they, too, can land top-of-the-line talent on the market," Kirschner writes.

Arms Race

Of course, the best arm on the trade market is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. The left-hander is the two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner and will be a free agent after the 2026 season.

Would the Yankees make a play for the southpaw? The New York Post's Jon Heyman doesn't believe so, noting New York made inquiries only to find out Skubal would probably cost "half our team."

But with Cashman, you can never say never. And if Detroit is asking for the stars and moon, you can bet Dominguez and/or Jones would be part of that deal.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!