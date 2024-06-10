Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Lead MLB in This Impressive Category

The Yankees have shown incredible resilience all season long.

Jun 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) tosses his bat after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees have unbelievable talent, but also grit, tenacity, and fortitude.

After salvaging the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, the Yankees are the first team in the majors to accumulate 20 comeback wins. Comeback wins are constituted by winning a game after trailing at any point; of the Yankees' AL-best 46 wins, over 40% of them have come in this fashion. The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles are second and third with 19 and 18 comeback wins, respectively.

The Bronx Bombers also have two wins this season in which they trailed by at least three runs, as well as three comebacks in the ninth inning. But no matter the comeback, New York has consistently shown that they are rarely out of a game; their strong starting rotation and bullpen keep them within striking distance, and their lineup's proficiency at getting on base allows them to start timely rallies.

This trend was set with the very first game of the season against the Houston Astros; after just two innings, the Yankees trailed 4-0. By the end of the game, they emerged with a 5-4 victory by cashing on RISP opportunities and the pitching staff settling in.

New York's second comeback by 3+ runs was also their first ninth inning comeback of the year. On April 17 in Toronto, the Bronx Bombers battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the eighth inning, scoring four runs in the ninth to win 6-4; a go-ahead two-run single by Aaron Judge was the decisive play.

The latest comeback came on Sunday Night Baseball, with the Yankees looking to avoid a sweep for the first time all season. The Dodgers had taken a 3-2 off the unhittable Luis Gil, with Teoscar Hernandez hitting a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning that appeared to cap off an unbelievable series.

But Trent Grisham and the Bronx Bombers would have the last laugh; in the bottom half of the sixth, amid "We Want Soto!" chants from the Yankee Stadium crowd, Grisham showed his worth by hitting a three-run shot that turned the 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. The Yankees wouldn't trail again, as Hernandez was finally silenced by Luke Weaver in the eighth inning and Clay Holmes struck out Mookie Betts with the tying runs on base to secure a 6-4 triumph.

The Yankees currently have the best record in the American League at 46-21, but only lead the Orioles by 2.5 games for first place in the AL East. If the Bronx Bombers can continue to show no quit when the going gets tough, perhaps they can preserve their division lead and perform some much-needed October heroics.

