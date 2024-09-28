Yankees Leaning Against 'Dramatic' Outfield Changes, Per Insider
As the New York Yankees gear up for the postseason, speculation has swirled around how they can field their best possible defense in October. However, according to SNY insider Andy Martino, one popular suggestion is unlikely to materialize.
“Team brass is not inclined to move Jasson Domínguez to center field, Aaron Judge to right field, or Juan Soto to left field in October, according to people familiar with their internal discussions,” Martino wrote Saturday.
He added that while the team has not yet finalized its postseason roster and playing time decisions, they are leaning against making a "dramatic" switch this soon before the postseason.
The primary focus is on Domínguez, who has struggled significantly in left field during his limited appearances. The 21-year-old is much more experienced in center field, where he played each of his first eight major league games before his season-ending UCL injury in 2023. Since then, Judge has taken over as the everyday center fielder, despite spending most of his first eight seasons in right field. As a result, Domínguez has been tasked with learning a new position on the fly since coming back from injury.
Saturday marked the top prospect’s 11th game in left field as a major leaguer and only his 69th as a professional, despite having 377 career games under his belt across both the minors and majors.
On Wednesday, Domínguez misplayed a ball that had a 95% catch probability, according to Statcast, with the bases loaded and no outs in the first inning, allowing two runs to score. The Yankees went on to lose that game by two runs.
During the previous week’s series in Seattle, Domínguez overran a fly ball in center field and dropped another in left field. His defensive miscues have put the Yankees in a tough spot, forcing them to choose between Domínguez’s offensive potential and Alex Verdugo’s defensive reliability in left field. If they opt for Verdugo in October, their lineup becomes significantly less threatening for opposing pitchers on paper. But Domínguez’s glove could also lose them games.
While Soto’s range on defense is limited, his arm has proven valuable in both corner outfield spots. Keeping him in the outfield allows Giancarlo Stanton, who ranks among the Yankees’ top three in home runs, OPS, and wRC+, to limit injury risk and remain in the lineup as the designated hitter.
Judge, meanwhile, is a strong defender in center but becomes even more elite in right field due to his size, glove and arm. Although shifting all three players to their most natural positions might seem logical, the team appears hesitant to make such a significant change with only one game left in the regular season.