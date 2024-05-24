Yankees Outright Reliever With Closer Potential To Minors
The New York Yankees lucked out on Thursday as they outrighted pitcher Colby White to Double-A Somerset in a move that allows them to hold onto the 25-year-old a bit longer.
White was designated for assignment on Monday in a move to clear space on the 40-man roster after the Yankees selected the contract of pitcher Clayton Andrews. In many cases, that can lead to the team losing the player to either a waiver claim or a trade.
But, the Yankees outrighted White to Somerset, a move that indicates that he went through waivers unclaimed and that the Yankees can stash him in the minor leagues as depth for their bullpen.
White didn’t have many options. He doesn’t have the service time needed to declare for free agency as he’s never pitched in the Majors.
The Yankees claimed the right-hander on May 9 off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. He struggled with their Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, as he went 0-2 with a 17.61 ERA in nine games (one start) in 7.2 innings. He gave up 17 runs (15 earned), with 10 walks and 10 strikeouts.
He pitched in two games at Somerset after he was assigned to the Patriots before his DFA. He lasted just 0.2 innings and gave up two hits, two earned runs and a home run.
Now, the Yankees can give him time to work through his struggles without worrying about their 40-man roster space.
At one time, White showed promise as a potential closer.
The Rays made White their sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2019 and in 2021 he had a breakthrough. He played for four different affiliates, going 4-3 with a 1.44 ERA in 43 appearances with 11 saves in 13 chances and two holds. He struck out 104 and walked 15.
But he missed all of 2022 and part of the 2023 season with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
He bounced back nicely last season. He went 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in 24 games, with six holds. He had 24 strikeouts and 17 walks in 22 innings.