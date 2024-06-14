New York Yankees Should Reunite With Former Rookie Sensation
The New York Yankees' lineup has been one of the best in baseball this season. However, they are still going to try to get better in certain areas.
Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and DJ LeMahieu could all potentially be upgraded if they continue to underperform. Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that the Yankees were looking to upgrade the right side of their infield last week.
"The Yankees' right side of the infield has underperformed and if the production doesn't improve, that will be the area of focus to upgrade via trades," Bowden wrote.
LeMahieu has played second base for much of his big-league career, so he could be an option if New York finds someone who plays third base. That opens up some options, as they don't have to strictly just be in the market for a second baseman should Torres not come around at the plate.
One name who could make sense is former Yankees' fan favorite Miguel Andujar.
Andujar looked to be a star in the making during his rookie season in 2018. He finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting and slashed .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and an OPS+ of 130.
His production hasn't been anything near that since. But the 29-year-old has been on multiple teams over the past few seasons and has dealt with injuries, too.
Andujar last played for New York in 2022, appearing in just 27 games. He's been on two different teams since then as well.
His 2024 season with the Oakland Athletics poses many of the same questions regarding his health, appearing in just 17 games this year. However, in 68 at-bats, the right-handed hitter is impressing in a big way, slashing .309/.324/.456 with an OPS+ of 127.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as a trade candidate for contending teams, which makes sense given Oakland's struggles.
If the Yankees don't have any other options, and are looking for a cheaper contract to take on without dealing any of their top prospects, trading for the familiar face could make sense.
Perhaps they could land an arm like Lucas Erceg in the package, too, with Andujar as a throw-in. Depending on the deals they make, he could be a simple depth piece. If he continues to swing the bat this way, it's an added bonus.
It'll be interesting to see what the Yankee front office has up their sleeves. Torres has struggled at the dish, and LeMahieu, who just returned from injury, has yet to get anything going offensively.