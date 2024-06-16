New York Yankees Skipper Provides Hope For Anthony Rizzo
As the 2024 MLB season continues forward, the New York Yankees continue their dominant performances. They are 50-23 and are looking like a massive World Series favorite.
However, there are some concerns at this point in the year.
One of the main concerns has come at the first base position. Anthony Rizzo has been struggling this season. It got so bad that the team decided to bench Rizzo for their June 9th matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Following the decision by the Yankees to bench Rizzo, the 34-year-old spoke out about himself and his belief that he can still make a major impact at the plate.
“It’ll click. I feel like it’s close to clicking, actually. I know it may not look like it, but I do feel like it’s close.”
Rizzo wasn't the only one confident in his abilities. New York manager Aaron Boone also spoke out with his belief that the first baseman will get back on track this season.
“He’s moving the needle. Even going back to the first game after the off days where he didn’t get any [hits], it was a few off the barrel, albeit on the ground. The next day, better takes, moving slower in the box, not as rushed and getting some results.”
So far this season in 69 games, Rizzo has slashed .226/.292/.345. He has hit eight home runs to go along with 28 RBI.
There have been some positive signs over his last three games.
Rizzo has 4-for-9 in those three contests, recording an RBI in each of the games. He is slowly starting to look like the first baseman that the Yankees need him to be.
Amid his struggles, there have been rumors that New York could explore the trade market for a first baseman. Pete Alonso has been a name that has come up, as well as Paul Goldschmidt.
The Yankees would rather see Rizzo get back on track and not have to make a move for an upgrade at first base. Rizzo has been a dangerous bat throughout the majority of his career and the hope is still there for him to get back to the high level of production that has become expected of him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next few weeks of baseball look like for Rizzo. If he can fix the issues and become the impact player he's capable of being, New York will be even more dangerous.