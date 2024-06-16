New York Yankees Pitch Moves Everson Pereira and More for Slugger and Reliever
The New York Yankees are in one of the best positions in baseball. Holding the best record in baseball without ace Gerrit Cole is one thing, but they have many assets they can move at the deadline to better this roster.
If the front office wants to take a massive swing on any big-name player that becomes available, they have the possibility of doing so.
As always, it's something they'll have to think about for the future. While every move should be focused on winning a World Series this year, they have to be smart with who they decide to deal.
In a proposed trade from Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut, the Yankees would be upgrading two key areas. His trade proposal sends Everson Pereira and Yoendrys Gomez to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Christian Walker and Joe Mantiply.
"Christian Walker, a Gold Glove Award winner in consecutive seasons, would be a defensive upgrade and offensive upgrade over Anthony Rizzo."
Pereira is viewed as a top-five prospect in the system by most rankings, but he's also blocked due to playing the outfield. New York's outfield is loaded, and it doesn't look like it's going to change anytime soon.
He's also out for the rest of the 2024 campaign as he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Gomez, a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher, has thrown well in Triple-A this season, posting a 2.79 ERA in 42.0 innings pitched.
The return would help put the Yankees over the top this year, as Walker is one of the best first basemen in baseball. The Pennsylvania native has continued to swing the bat at a high level, slashing .254/.337/.473 with 15 home runs in 260 at-bats.
With Anthony Rizzo struggling like never before, first base could be upgraded. While Rizzo has proven over his 14-year big league career that he can be a positive, he hasn't done so in the 68 games he's played.
Mantiply wouldn't be the focus of this deal, as Walker would be the better player. However, the left-handed reliever isn't anything to ignore.
He's two years removed from the best season in his career, posting a 2.85 ERA and earning an All-Star nod.
The Virginia native hasn't been as dominant this time around, posting a 3.51 ERA. However, his 2.51 WHIP leaves some optimism.
If Rizzo continues to struggle, this is the perfect deal as they search for No. 28.