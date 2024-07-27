Yankees Reportedly Scouting These Star Infielders, Multiple Relievers
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees are doing their due diligence as we inch closer to the trade deadline, which is now only three days away.
GM Brian Cashman will likely have to make a number of moves in order to fill several holes on a roster that has been in a major rut for well over a month.
And according to SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino, the Yankees have a scout placed at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay to watch the Rays vs. Reds series this weekend. This means the Yankees' pro scouting department will be up close to watch Reds second baseman Jonathan India, as well as a pair of Rays' infielders in Isaac Paredes and Yandy Diaz. They will also have eyes on both teams' bullpens as well.
As Sports Illustrated reported on July 11, the Yankees have been persistently pursuing several Reds' relievers ahead of the trade deadline. Cincinnati has veteran arms such as Buck Farmer and Lucas Sims, who are rental options that could help New York's bullpen.
The Rays, an AL East rival, have already traded reliever Phil Maton to the New York Mets, starter Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles, starter Aaron Civale to the Milwaukee Brewers and star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners. They're clearly open for business and Paredes, Diaz or say closer Pete Fairbanks could be of interest to the Yankees.
Paredes, a first-time All-Star in 2024, would be a major impact to the Yankees' lineup while solving their third base issue. However, the 25-year-old comes along with three more years of control, so he will be costly in terms of prospect capital.
Diaz has one more year of control and then a club option in 2026. He is currently the Rays' starting first baseman, but he played third from 2020-2022.
As for India, the versatile infielder plays second and third base, and has two more years of control attached to him as well. The 27-year-old would be a clear upgrade over Gleyber Torres or DJ LeMahieu.