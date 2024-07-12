Yankees Persistently Pursuing Multiple Relievers From NL Club Ahead of Deadline
Although 19 days still remain until the July 30 MLB trade deadline, the rumor mill is beginning to heat up.
As sources told Sports Illustrated, the New York Yankees have been persistently pursuing multiple Cincinnati Reds' relief pitchers as they attempt to bolster their bullpen in the coming weeks.
Cincinnati is doing their due diligence as they currently have talent evaluators placed in Tampa for the Yankees' July 9-11 series against the Rays.
While specific targets are unknown at the moment, there are a number of names in the Reds' bullpen, who could make sense for the Yankees.
Veteran lefty Brent Suter would fit the Yankees' need for a southpaw in relief and also has experience as a starter as well. The 34-year-old is making $3 million this year and has a club option for 2025. He is struggling a bit in his last 10.2 innings (5.06 ERA), but has a 3.52 ERA across his nine-year MLB career. He does not throw hard (averages 85.9 mph on fastball), but doesn't walk many guys either and uses four different pitches (four-seam, slider, changeup, sinker) in his arsenal.
The Yankees have a knack for getting the most out of struggling relievers. Look no further than the 2021 trade deadline when they acquired now closer Clay Holmes from the Pirates when he had a 5.57 ERA in 91 appearances in Pittsburgh.
Reds right-hander Lucas Sims is playing on an expiring deal and making $2.85 million this season. The 30-year-old also has a 2.22 ERA in his last 22.1 innings pitched. Sims relies on his slider the most, and then his 94 mph fastball. He can close games when needed as well. However, he does have some issues with walking batters (19 free passes in 30.1 innings pitched this year).
Another righty on a cheap ($2.25 million) and expiring contract is reliever Buck Farmer who could be of interest. Farmer, 33, has a 2.74 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 42.2 innings in 2024. He is another arm that has four pitches: slider (most used), four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup.
Nick Martinez is owed a total of $14 million this season and has a $12 million player option for next year. The 33-year-old is an additional option that can serve as a reliever or starter. He is already up to 68 innings for the Reds, but has a 2.88 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with just three walks across his last 25 innings. Martinez uses six different pitches and would give the Yankees some versatility on their staff.
Maybe the Yankees could bring back old friend in lefty Justin Wilson, who is making $1.5 million before incentives this year. The 36-year-old southpaw has a .292 opposing batting average against him this season, but has posted a 1.35 ERA in his past 6.2 innings. New York actually traded Wilson and righty pitcher Luis Cessa to the Reds at the deadline in 2021 for Jason Parker.
The cream of the crop acquisition for GM Brian Cashman in terms of upside would be hard-throwing right-handed closer Alexis Diaz, 27, who is the younger brother of Mets' star closer Edwin Diaz. He was also an All-Star in 2023. However, this move would be tricky as Diaz is under team control for three more years.
The Reds just swept the Yankees in a three-game series in the Bronx last week. Now, the NL team could be helping out at the deadline by providing them with at least one reinforcement in their bullpen.